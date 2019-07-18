Ogero Chairman Imad Kreidieh On Revamping Lebanon's Telecom Landscape At Arabnet Beirut 2019, Entrepreneur Middle East talked with Ogero Chairman Imad Kreidieh on his enterprise's mission to revamp Lebanon's telecom landscape.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At Arabnet Beirut 2019, Entrepreneur Middle East talked with Ogero Chairman Imad Kreidieh on his enterprise's mission to revamp Lebanon's telecom landscape, and thereby become "at par with regional operators, and provide the Lebanese citizen with state-of-the-art connectivity." Ogero -referred to as the "engine" for the country's Ministry of Telecommunications- has been tasked with upgrading the nation's existing copper wire infrastructure with fibre optic cables, which is expected to have a massive positive impact on internet connectivity and speeds. Check out the full video for more insights from Kreidieh on his journey so far with Ogero.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

