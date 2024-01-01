Doha
Through Her Venture Niya Yoga, Qatari Entrepreneur Jawaher Al Fardan Is Creating A Vibrant Yoga Community In Doha
Al Fardan set up Niya Yoga with an aim to spark the wellness revolution in Qatar by creating a vibrant yoga community.
Art Attack: Qatari Artists Show Off Their Graffiti Murals At Decode In Doha's Lagoona Mall
Decode, the concept store from Qatari retail brand Fifty One East, hosted an exclusive event in September to reveal graffiti murals that were curated and painted by two local artists, Huda Basahal and Abdulaziz Yousef.
Qatar Development Bank Opens Applications For Scale 7, A New Incubation Program For Fashion Startups
The Incubation Program by Qatar Development Bank's incubator Scale 7 to enrich the fashion ecosystem in Qatar by investing in new local designers.
ICC Qatar To Host Its First Banking Workshop On Trade Finance In Doha
According to ICC Qatar, the workshop is primarily a recap into the past year, highlighting major issues and decisions in the banking sector during the period and will also take a look at the road ahead, given the dynamism in Qatar's economy.
Want To Network In Qatar? It's Time To Visit Doha Tweetups
Doha Tweetups is an online community that regularly hosts offline events with the basic purpose of networking and bringing people together in Qatar.
Doha Bank Group CEO Dr. R. Seetharaman On Leadership, Sustainability And Entrepreneurship
"I conceptualized that you need not have to be the biggest to be the best. You can be small, but you can be the best."
Streamlining Your Stays In Qatar: The Ritz-Carlton Doha
Erden Kendigelen, General Manager, Ritz-Carlton Doha, believes in end-to-end solutions.
Four Seasons Doha Wants You To Move Right In, And Stay Awhile
General Manager Rami Sayess goes into the strategy of the hotel, gives his recommendations for travellers.