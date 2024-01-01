Doha

Starting a Business

Through Her Venture Niya Yoga, Qatari Entrepreneur Jawaher Al Fardan Is Creating A Vibrant Yoga Community In Doha

Al Fardan set up Niya Yoga with an aim to spark the wellness revolution in Qatar by creating a vibrant yoga community.

By Pamella de Leon
Entrepreneurs

Art Attack: Qatari Artists Show Off Their Graffiti Murals At Decode In Doha's Lagoona Mall

Decode, the concept store from Qatari retail brand Fifty One East, hosted an exclusive event in September to reveal graffiti murals that were curated and painted by two local artists, Huda Basahal and Abdulaziz Yousef.

Starting a Business

Qatar Development Bank Opens Applications For Scale 7, A New Incubation Program For Fashion Startups

The Incubation Program by Qatar Development Bank's incubator Scale 7 to enrich the fashion ecosystem in Qatar by investing in new local designers.

Finance

ICC Qatar To Host Its First Banking Workshop On Trade Finance In Doha

According to ICC Qatar, the workshop is primarily a recap into the past year, highlighting major issues and decisions in the banking sector during the period and will also take a look at the road ahead, given the dynamism in Qatar's economy.

Growth Strategies

Want To Network In Qatar? It's Time To Visit Doha Tweetups

Doha Tweetups is an online community that regularly hosts offline events with the basic purpose of networking and bringing people together in Qatar.

Leadership

Doha Bank Group CEO Dr. R. Seetharaman On Leadership, Sustainability And Entrepreneurship

"I conceptualized that you need not have to be the biggest to be the best. You can be small, but you can be the best."

Lifestyle

Streamlining Your Stays In Qatar: The Ritz-Carlton Doha

Erden Kendigelen, General Manager, Ritz-Carlton Doha, believes in end-to-end solutions.

Growth Strategies

Four Seasons Doha Wants You To Move Right In, And Stay Awhile

General Manager Rami Sayess goes into the strategy of the hotel, gives his recommendations for travellers.