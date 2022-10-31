Art Attack: Qatari Artists Show Off Their Graffiti Murals At Decode In Doha's Lagoona Mall

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Decode, the concept store from Qatari retail brand Fifty One East, hosted an exclusive event in September to reveal graffiti murals that were curated and painted by two local artists, Huda Basahal and Abdulaziz Yousef.

Decode

The collaboration was a result of one of the store's newest initiatives, Decode Art, which is aimed at showcasing the work of local artists on its walls throughout 2022 and 2023. Besides being a reflection of Decode's commitment to supporting the creative community in Qatar, Decode Art also offers local artists with a platform to reach out to a wider audience of contemporary art enthusiasts.

In the case of Basahal and Yousef, the artists were commissioned to reflect Doha's diverse style and culture within their graffiti murals, which would complement Decode's offering that caters to the younger generation looking for the finest of international casual ready-to-wear and streetwear all under one store.

Source: Decode

Commenting on the collaboration, Basahal said, "My mural is inspired by casualwear, and it depicts an imaginary world of serenity and contemplation set in bright and soothing colors. As a female artist, I wanted young women to be able to express their style and fashion the way they see it. It gives me immense pleasure to collaborate with Decode on this project, and to be able to showcase my art to different age groups, giving store visitors the chance to interpret the mural from their own perspective."

As for Yousef's work, the artist more popularly known as temsa7 said, "I wanted to inspire the new generation to enjoy every moment in Doha, while reflecting an active and fashionable lifestyle with a good quality of living. My mural invites the fashion-savvy new generation to be real and unique. Graffiti art is becoming more and more popular in Qatar, and I am thankful to Decode for its support in shedding light on it."

Source: Decode

Both of the artists' works can be appreciated at the Decode store in Lagoona Mall until the end of 2022.

