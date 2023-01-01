Dubai's Venture Capital Ecosystem
With Over US$11.7 Billion Raised Across 306 Scaleups Since 2010, Dubai Continues To Lead The Growth Of The MENA Startup Ecosystem
For many cities in the MENA, Dubai is a shining example of what it takes to become a global hub for entrepreneurship.
Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Publishes 2023 Venture Report; Dubai Adds 64 More Scaleups In 2022
Of the 306 scaleups that are headquartered in Dubai, 64 were added in 2022, indicating an acceleration of scaleup activity in the city.