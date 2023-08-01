The growth of funding in the MENA region has exceeded US$4 billion in both 2021 and 2022, and the number of mega-rounds of $300 million or more has seen an increasing trend with three seen in 2021, and six in 2022, including two scaleups listing on stock exchanges.

Through the years, there have been large funding rounds, with Careem being one of the first ones to pave the way, having raised $500 million through December 2016 and the first half of 2017. The marquee fundraising was from Noon in 2017, the Saudi Arabia-based e-commerce platform. More recently, Kitopi, the foodtech startup, has been aggressively fundraising, reeling in large funding in both 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, there was a significant shift in the number of funding rounds, where scaleups raised funding, and a trend towards larger check sizes, and the funding bracket gained momentum. In the $100 million to $1 billion range, funding rounds increased by 100% between 2021 and 2022. Other funding ranges also saw increases between 20% to 87%.

Considering the source of capital raise, venture capital and corporate rounds accounted for over three quarters of the capital raised, while initial public offerings (IPOs) and initial coin offerings (ICOs) accounted for nearly equal share. Telegram's ICO in 2017 resulted in a $1.7 billion raise, while the region experienced two major exits in IPOs from Jahez International and Swvl raising over $400 million each.

