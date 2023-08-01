Infographic: The Surge Of Mega-Round Investments In The MENA The growth of funding in the MENA region has exceeded US$4 billion in both 2021 and 2022, and the number of mega-rounds of $300 million or more has seen an increasing trend with three seen in 2021, and six in 2022, including two scaleups listing on stock exchanges.

By Ashok Raman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lucidity Insights

Image credit: Lucidity Insights

Through the years, there have been large funding rounds, with Careem being one of the first ones to pave the way, having raised $500 million through December 2016 and the first half of 2017. The marquee fundraising was from Noon in 2017, the Saudi Arabia-based e-commerce platform. More recently, Kitopi, the foodtech startup, has been aggressively fundraising, reeling in large funding in both 2021 and 2022.

Image credit: Lucidity Insights

In 2022, there was a significant shift in the number of funding rounds, where scaleups raised funding, and a trend towards larger check sizes, and the funding bracket gained momentum. In the $100 million to $1 billion range, funding rounds increased by 100% between 2021 and 2022. Other funding ranges also saw increases between 20% to 87%.

Image credit: Lucidity Insights

Considering the source of capital raise, venture capital and corporate rounds accounted for over three quarters of the capital raised, while initial public offerings (IPOs) and initial coin offerings (ICOs) accounted for nearly equal share. Telegram's ICO in 2017 resulted in a $1.7 billion raise, while the region experienced two major exits in IPOs from Jahez International and Swvl raising over $400 million each.

Image credit: Lucidity Insights

To get the lay of the investor landscape across Dubai and the wider MENA, and for insights provided by the investors backing the startups and scaleups that are changing the face of entrepreneurship in the region, check out our report, Dubai's Venture Capital Ecosystem, by clicking here.

This article was originally published on Lucidity Insights, a partner of Entrepreneur Middle East in developing special reports on the Middle East and Africa's tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Ashok Raman is a storyteller who uses numbers as his medium. He loves to crunch data, analyze it, and investigate deeper questions until the stories begin to emerge on their own. Ashok comes from a finance and consulting background, having worked in the strategy consulting and private equity fields across the Middle East and Emerging Asia for over 15 years, prior to becoming a business writer. When it comes to tech stories, Ashok has a penchant for startups in the fintech, B2B software-as-a-service, artificial intelligence, and machine learning spaces. He loves writing about venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and the general investor landscape of startup ecosystems. Ashok holds a bachelor’s of science in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a diploma in finance.

