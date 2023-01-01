Ashok Raman
FortyGuard: Proprietary Analytics Enabling Effective Cooling For Cities
FortyGuard actually started out as a materials science company in 2020, before becoming a data company.
How AirCarbon Exchange Simply And Effectively Streamlines Carbon Trading
AirCarbon Exchange brings a traditional commodities-based architecture to the voluntary carbon market underpinned by a custom built and proprietary digital architecture.
Future Forward: Abu Dhabi's and Hub71's Roles in Driving Sustainability and Cleantech In The UAE And Beyond
As per PwC's State of Climate Tech 2022, over US$260 billion in VC money has been injected into climate tech companies since the start of 2018, and in 2022, more than a quarter of total global VC funding went towards climate technology.
Green Future Project: Simplifying Climate Action Through Collective Action
Green Future Project provides a platform for individuals and businesses who want to gain access to effective climate solutions, and empower them to have an active role in reversing climate change.