The most active investors in Egypt, purely based on the number of deals, are primarily local.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Egypt boasts over 160 venture capital (VC) firms and investors supporting its startup ecosystem.

These include both local and international investors, which have collectively participated in over 800 deals in the five years between 2019 to 2023. The local investors have been a lot more active; however, the investor landscape is dominated by the presence of more international investors.

The most active investors in Egypt, purely based on the number of deals, are primarily local, with the top two being accelerators, Flat6Labs and Falak Startups. Out of the top 10, eight are local, while two are international with a regional focus—these include Global Ventures, a UAE-based VC firm that focuses on the region, while 4DX Ventures is a pan-Africa focused VC fund, based in New York.

1. Flat6Labs

Flat6Labs is a leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm with presence in Cairo, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Tunis, Manama, and Amman, and it runs multiple theme-focused programs.

2. Falak Startups

Falak Startups is a leading early-stage investment firm that is the VC arm of Egypt Ventures. The firm has already supported over 60 startups, through both the General Track and specialized Fintech Track, in partnership with EFG Hermes.

3. Algebra Ventures

Algebra Ventures is a leading tech VC firm, which provides multi-stage capital. The firm has been able to successfully raised two funds totaling over US$150 million, since its founding in 2016.

4. A15

A15 is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on the MENA tech landscape, investing in pre-seed and seed stages in companies. The firm already has an impressive portfolio of 39 companies, of which it has successfully exited six companies.

Related: 10 Graphs You Need To See To Understand Egypt's Startup Ecosystem

5. Sawari Ventures

Sawari Ventures was one of the first to start VC investments in Egypt. Sawari Ventures is a growth-stage investment firm. The company has invested in over 20 companies and two seed-stage vehicles, including Flat6Labs.

6. Global Ventures

Global Ventures is a growth-stage venture capital firm based in Dubai. The firm has invested in 60 companies since establishing in 2019, across at least 12 different sectors, including healthtech, fintech, e-commerce, logistics, and supply chain.

7. 4DX Ventures

4DX Ventures is a pan-Africa-focused VC firm, established in 2017 with a focus across a range of industries including fintech, B2B e-commerce, healthcare, and logistics, and focused on the "big four" African markets of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

8. Disruptech Ventures

Disruptech Ventures is a VC firm focused on early-stage fintech and fintech-enabled digital services, investing across 18 portfolio companies, all in Egypt.

9. Endure Capital

Endure Capital is an early-stage investment fund, which has invested $27 million across 52 startups (to date). It has a sector-agnostic approach, and it recently announced a $200 million Arak Fund.

10. Foundation Ventures

Foundation Ventures is an early growth stage venture capital fund focused on investments in Egypt, in partnership with US-based VC firm HOF Capital and Egyptian private equity company, BPE Partners. Since its establishment in 2019, Foundation has invested in 12 portfolio companies.

For more insights on Egypt's entrepreneurial ecosystem, check out the report, Investing in Egypt's Startup Ecosystem, here.

This article was originally published on Lucidity Insights, a partner of Entrepreneur Middle East in developing special reports on the Middle East and Africa's tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Related: A New Report By Lucidity Insights In Partnership With Entrepreneur Middle East Takes A Deep Dive Into Egypt's Startup And Investor Ecosystem