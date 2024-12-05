You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It was in 2007 when Michael Lahyani, founder and CEO of Property Finder, decided to launch the online prop tech platform with the ambition of building a world class tech company in the region. Since that time, he has raised the bar in the real estate industry, dedicating his time to shaping an inclusive future for real estate where everybody can thrive. This is no mean feat when you consider that 70% of tech startups don't survive their first three years, and only 30% of companies make it past 20 years. Lahyani has created a formidable leadership team, gathering talent from across the globe to continue to fuel the success of the business. A key member of that leadership team is Ari Kesisoglu, President of Property Finder, who has taken the time to share with us some key tips for other entrepreneurs, who can learn from Property Finder's success.

In the world of entrepreneurship, it is often advised to start up ventures in a market that is truly fertile for the business idea. It is one of the most crucial steps to achieving success in any business. Yet, few have done it so well as the UAE-headquartered Property Finder. To understand why, it is enough to put two pieces of information together. Here Ari Kesisoglu, who leads operations at the company, explains what those two pieces are. First, it is about being purpose-led, he explains. For Property Finder, under the guidance of its founder Michael Lahyani, that purpose is "to change living for good in the MENA region," which means creating an inclusive environment for people to thrive.

The second one is realizing how many home seekers there are in the UAE and the opportunities that presents. In 2005, when Michael Lahyani launched a UAE-based property print magazine that would grow into Property Finder two years later, the population in the UAE was roughly 4,500,000 million people, and at the time of writing this article, Worldometer's elaboration of the latest United Nations data states that little over 11,000,000 million people live in the country. "The growth of Property Finder has been driven by real demand, supported by strong fundamentals," Kesisoglu says. "The UAE's population growth combined with increasing urbanization and economic diversification, creates genuine demand for quality housing and communities. This isn't just about building properties; it's about creating sustainable, livable communities that meet the evolving needs of our diverse population."

Property Finder is considered a trusted platform for developers, real estate brokers, and property seekers to make informed decisions on all things real estate. Over the years, its growth trajectory has been on an upward curve, with the property portal today serving more than 5.5 million active users each month across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

The growth of Property Finder has mirrored the growth of the real estate sector in the UAE and the broader MENA region. "We're witnessing robust growth across several markets. Egypt's potential continues to expand, and Saudi Arabia's ambitious mega projects are reshaping the kingdom's real estate landscape. These developments are creating new opportunities and raising the bar across the entire region," Kesisoglu explains. "If we are talking about the UAE, the government's forward-thinking policies, including recent expansions of the Golden Visa program and the introduction of new residency options, have significantly enhanced the country's appeal. These initiatives, combined with the UAE's impeccable infrastructure, global attractions, and business-friendly environment, continue to draw substantial investment into the real estate sector." Kesisoglu notes that the UAE has also made great improvements relating to market transparency in the real estate sector. "Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi were recognized amongst the top five improvers in the 2024 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, for example," he says. "This improvement in transparency isn't just about rankings - it's fundamentally changing how people interact with real estate in our region, creating a more trustworthy and efficient market for all stakeholders."

Today, Property Finder is guided by a vision to be a lighthouse technology company in the MENA region region which, Kesisoglu explains, stems from its unique position at the intersection of real estate and technology. "As one of the few homegrown tech companies from the Middle East that has achieved significant scale, we have an opportunity to demonstrate how technology can transform traditional industries while nurturing local talent and innovation," he says.

In achieving this vision, the company focuses its growth strategy on three key pillars- geographic expansion, product innovation, and ecosystem development. "Geographic expansion doesn't necessarily mean going into new countries in the near future but bringing our advanced technology in the UAE to the other countries we operate in," Kesisoglu says. "We've already demonstrated this through our strategic partnership with Hepsiemlak in Turkey. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving real estate market, aligned with Vision 2030, and in Egypt's growing property sector."

When it comes to product innovation, Kesisoglu points out that Property Finder has been heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities with an aim to enhance its core offerings. "As a business, we've made significant investments in developing technologies that support agents, brokers, and developers, he says. "We do this to improve experiences for both customers and consumers. We prioritize features and functionalities that are based on comprehensive insights, to ensure our solutions address industry challenges."

For the sake of an example, Kesisoglu points to a common challenge in property transactions - the potential conflict of interest between buyers and sellers. "Buyers want assurance they are getting a good deal, while sellers need confidence that they are receiving a fair price and not underselling their property," he explains. "To bridge this gap, Property Finder identified the need for a centralized hub that delivers detailed real estate insights to both parties. This led to the creation of Data Guru, a one-stop platform that provides a 360-degree view of the market. It includes essential features such as a price map, community insights, residential insights, new projects, and a rent versus buy calculator. These tools empower users with data-driven knowledge, helping them make more informed decisions."

Other technological advancements were developed in response to the customer pain points. Having conducted a survey among its customers, Property Finder revealed that 44% of home-seekers in the UAE regarded 'trust' as a primary criterion, with unreliable agents being a key pain point for them. It was clear that the home-seeker's journey had to be made much easier and more trustworthy.

Property Finder first launched its AI-driven ranking system, SuperAgent, which is a 100% automated process that depends on the individual agent's performance. Real estate agents who meet the guidelines of excellence and offer high-quality services are awarded the SuperAgent badge. Its SuperAgent program, currently recognizes over 4,000 agents through AI-driven rankings, and demonstrates how technology can create tangible benefits for both agents and home seekers. By rewarding excellence and connecting consumers with reliable agents, the program promotes transparency, trust, and elevated service standards across the industry. "This isn't just about numbers - we're seeing tangible improvements in agent responsiveness and service quality. For our consumers SuperAgents raise the bar in terms of service, from being more responsive, and transparent to elevating the whole experience. When they contact an agent via the Property Finder platform they can expect a much better service."

Kesisoglu adds that Property Finder launched its 2024 campaign - A Home for Every Life - also in response to the needs of its customers. "Our campaign directly addresses a fundamental truth that we've uncovered through our platform data and consumer research, and it is that today's home seekers are increasingly prioritizing lifestyle alignment over traditional property metrics," he says. "The campaign brings to life Property Finder's role as what we internally call 'an empathetic problem solver', showcasing how we help people find homes that match their unique way of living. It reflects our deeper understanding that home searching isn't just about finding a property - it's about discovering a space that enhances and enables your desired lifestyle. This aligns with our strategic focus on trust and transparency, as we leverage our comprehen- sive data and insights to help each home seeker make informed decisions that support their individual lifestyle aspirations."

When it comes to elevating the real estate industry and developing the whole ecosystem around it, Property Finder believes that it requires both technological innovation and meaningful industry partnerships. This vision comes to life through several key initiatives driving positive change across the ecosystem, such as the Property Finder Academy which provides educational content to over 2,000 active professionals currently using it. Other initiatives are Property Finder Connect event, which has evolved from a networking event for industry professionals into a thought leadership series, and SheForShe Empowered by Property Finder initiative which is a six-month, fully-funded program that pairs selected mentees with top female real estate professionals in the region. It champions gender equality and empowers women in the UAE real estate market. Also, the annual Property Finder Awards ceremony, which was established in 2013, has been continuously offering an inclusive platform for industry leaders to highlight the great progress made in the previous year.

"To add to all of that, I would say that our strong relationships with regulatory bodies also set us apart in the market," Kesisoglu says. "Our collaborations with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) demonstrate our commitment to improving data accessibility and market transparency. Last but not least, Kesisoglu says that the company's goal of becoming a lighthouse com- pany in the region would not be possible without its talented teams. "We've continued to attract and retain top talent at every level, growing to over 600 employees across the MENA region," he says. "We have multiple open roles and also have a big focus on growing our own people internally. At the end of the day "to change living for good in the region" will require some of the brightest minds of the world working together."

Looking ahead, Kesisoglu expects three transformative consumer trends to significantly shape the future of property portals. "First, there's a clear shift toward personalization - home seekers expect platforms to understand their unique preferences and lifestyle needs, not just basic criteria like price and location," he says. "Second, convenience has become non-negotiable- users want seamless experiences that simplify the complexity of property search, from initial browsing to final transaction. Third, there's growing demand for transparency and trust through enhanced data accessibility."

In the end, Kesisoglu reveals that today's home seekers are increasingly approaching property search as a lifestyle decision rather than just a transaction. "They want comprehensive insights about communities, amenities, and living experiences, all presented in an easily digestible format," he says. "This is particularly evident in the UAE market, where community living and lifestyle considerations drive many housing decisions." To address these evolving needs, Kesisoglu concludes, property portals must leverage AI and machine learning to deliver personalized recommendations while providing verified, real-time market data. "The future belongs to platforms that can combine technological innovation with human expertise to create trusted, frictionless home-seeking journeys that cater to diverse lifestyle aspirations," he says.

'TREP TALK: Property Finder President Ari Kesisoglu Advises Entrepreneurs



Solve real problems

"Don't just innovate for innovation's sake. Some of the most successful tech initiatives are rooted in addressing clear, real-world challenges. By focusing on solving genuine problems, businesses can ensure their innovations are meaningful and impactful. For example, Property Finder's SuperAgent program was designed to tackle the critical issue of trust in the real estate market."



Always adapt to your consumer's high expectations

"Dubai is a city synonymous with speed, connectivity, and a forward-thinking approach. Global benchmarks may not always align with the demands of this unique market. Understanding and adapting to the local consumer's high expectations is vital for staying competitive and relevant in such a dynamic environment."



Combine talent and technology for success

"It's a winning formula. Cutting-edge technology alone is not enough - its success depends on the people managing and implementing it. Attracting and retaining top global talent is essential for effectively leveraging technological innovation. Businesses must strike the right balance between using advanced tools and working with skilled professionals to drive sustainable growth."

