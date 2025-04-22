Rakan Armoush went from discovering his passion for coding during his first semester at university to founding FJR AI, one of the most talked about and admired new platforms in the medical community. He explains how his journey began, and his long term plans for the company.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

I discovered my passion for coding during my first university semester in an introductory computer science course. I quickly developed the ability to understand code and translate word problems into programs with ease. From there, I built my skills by taking courses and solving problems. After completing an introductory course in data science, I began diving deeper into data science and AI by building my expertise through courses, projects, and then participating in competitions.

Between my second and third years, I challenged myself by taking the AWS Machine Learning Specialty exam. According to the AWS website, this exam targets individuals with more than one year of experience in developing, architecting, or running machine learning/deep learning workloads in the AWS Cloud. By passing it, I became the youngest person in the region to do so at the time (2021).

After earning this certificate, I began consulting for businesses on how to implement AI to enhance their processes and drive business decisions. I consulted for multiple entities across various sectors—from governments and Fortune 500 companies to startups. I have also authored two scientific papers that combine explainable AI and cybersecurity. Additionally, I completed projects that I demonstrated to His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, as well as to govern- ment and army entities. After graduating, I worked at Microsoft, which opened my eyes to the global implementation of AI.

In May 2024, a friend studying medicine reached out to discuss a problem he was encountering at work related to documenting medical conversations. He wondered if AI could solve it. This conversation led to the founding of FJR AI, a platform that helps doctors capture their medical notes simply by recording conversations, allowing them to focus more on patient care. FJR AI became the number one app in the Medical Category on the App Store in Jordan within the first four days of its release. After deciding to launch the app, my partner and I visited multiple clinics in Jordan to develop it based on their input, ensuring that we are providing genuine value.

Today, FJR AI has more than 500 users. This growth has taken place since November 2024. My long-term vision is to build a healthcare data company that revolutionizes healthcare efficiency, and utilizes the data to optimize health outcomes in individuals. I can't predict exactly where AI will be in five years, but I am confident that industries leveraging AI will achieve better quality output. This is because AI will elevate the overall level of talent by enabling professionals to focus on tasks that require their expertise and intuition, rather than on repetitive processes.

I also have a strategic consulting practice. I have consulted for multiple companies over the years, primarily between Jordan and the UAE. The majority of my clients come from sectors such as real estate, healthcare, fitness, and cybersecurity. The environment is ripe for startups in this region if founders are prepared to handle the pressure.

One key challenge is managing your emotions and interpersonal relationships since many people prefer steady employment and may not understand why you pursue entrepreneurship. I'm not opposed to having a job—if you can balance a startup and a steady job, that's fine— but if you don't have that luxury, you need to be willing to listen to others' opinions without taking them personally. Most people might not find what you do logical at first. However, as long as it makes sense to you and you're providing value, stay the course. Carefully choose whose advice you follow.

I am often asked if being an entrepreneur is something in a person's DNA – or can anyone be trained to be an entrepreneur? I believe it is a mixture of both. While some people have a natural inclination, the common traits among all successful entrepreneurs are consistency and perseverance.