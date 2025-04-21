Kama Capital was formed only three years ago but has already grown into one of the region's most admired brokers. The new Chief Commercial Officer, Dane Baker, explains how the company is seamlessly heading in a new strategic direction.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded three years ago, Kama Capital has experienced rapid growth within the region's brokerage sector. Dane Baker, the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, reflects on the company's early journey as one defined by "precision, not speed."

According to Dane, Kama Capital took a deliberate approach that prioritised integrity, regulatory strength, and a client-first philosophy in the highly competitive world of contract for difference (CFD) trading. "The market is completely oversaturated. Only a handful of brokers have truly differentiated themselves, the rest tend to blend into one. Kama Capital is the opposite. We have taken the time to build properly, with full transparency and a clear strategic vision that we're proud to share with the market. Our approach has always been clients first. We've never compromised on what matters. If it benefits our clients, we invest in it. Kama Capital isn't just a broker; we aim to be a trusted partner to every trader who joins us. Since its inception, Kama Capital has focused on building strong foundations in regulation, infrastructure, product offerings, and internal talent. Every reinvestment decision has been guided by a long-term perspective based on stability, security, and scalability."

Kama Capital is a trusted multi-asset investment broker providing online trading on CFDs, Forex and stocks. Image Source: Kama Capital

Dane acknowledges several challenges surrounding perceptions of the CFD industry, which is often regarded as unstructured or opportunistic. "The biggest misconception is that brokers operate purely on a Market Making model, where firms profit only when their clients lose. That mindset creates mistrust and damages the industry's reputation. At Kama Capital, we have worked hard to distance ourselves from that narrative. Our entire model is built on client longevity, not client loss."

With its extensive market experience, Kama Capital offers expert financial services and trade in various international markets. Image Source: Kama Capital

Kama Capital's strategy to elevate the industry strongly emphasizes transparency, education, and ethical trading practices. The company aims to professionalize its retail trading experience and support clients in becoming more responsible and confident traders. Dane emphasizes that performance is essential, but success lies in reputation and impact. "Success is seeing Kama Capital recognized for the integrity and hard work we've put in from day one — especially when we've chosen to do the right thing, even if it meant sacrificing revenue. I will feel truly successful when that commitment is seen, valued, and respected across the industry."

Dane Baker and the team aim to grow Kama Capital into becoming the top forex broker by revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge tools and technology. Image Source: Kama Capital

He continues, "Success is also watching traders evolve — not just in profits, but in confidence and mindset. When a client tells me they have become a better trader and a more respon sible one because of Kama Capital, that's the kind of impact that matters." On a personal note, Dane says his philosophy is deeply rooted in his upbringing. "Success is about living in a way my children would be proud of. Proving that you can win without cutting corners. Holding strong values, staying grounded, and building things correctly leads to lasting success. I didn't grow up with shortcuts or hand outs, and the sacrifices made by my mother and father resulted in everything I am building today. That upbringing fuels how I lead Kama Capital — with purpose, gratitude, and a relentless commitment to doing things properly."

Image Source: Kama Capital

He sees Kama Capital not merely as a business but as a reflection of shared values: "Kama Capital is not just a brand. It reflects every lesson, hardship, and challenge that shapes anyone determined to improve. It represents the late nights, the setbacks, the tough decisions no one sees, and the resilience it takes to keep showing up. Kama Capital has been built on standards, not shortcuts — and it speaks to anyone who has ever chosen the harder, more honest road to success."

A significant milestone in Kama Capital's journey was securing the SCA Category 1 license, the highest regulatory status in the UAE. Dane views this as a strategic step and a statement of intent: "The SCA is one of the most respected financial regulators globally, and the Category 1 license reflects our com mitment to integrity, compliance, and long-term trust. We wanted Kama Capital to stand on the highest regulatory footing available in a market growing as rapidly as this one."

Image Source: Kama Capital

Dane's professional background includes senior roles at Equiti Group, GMI, and IS-Prime (now Isam Securities). He brings over a decade of expertise in institutional and retail trading to Kama Capital and has implemented significant transformations since assuming the role of CCO in March. "My role has focused on bringing Kama Capital's identity and values to the forefront. As Chief Commercial Officer, I have executive oversight of Kama Capital's Broker age, including both our Retail and Institutional departments, in addition to our Global Strategy and Data & Analytics departments. Each plays a critical role in driving commercial growth, my mandate is to align these divisions under a unified commercial vision that is client-first, performance-driven, and built for scale. Looking ahead, Kama Capital is exploring its expansion into LATAM and Far East Asia."

Kama Capital's mission is to provide traders with a reliable and user-friendly platform, offering transparent and fair trading conditions. Image Source: Kama Capital

Dane sees significant demand for brokers with transpar ency, credibility, and a long-term focus. "We approach each region strategically, listening to the market and our clients. These markets are still in their infancy regarding access to transparent, high-quality partners. We aim to enter with the values that define us here: strong regulation, ethical leadership, and a deep commitment to client success." As Kama Capital grows, Dane's leadership philosophy remains clear: build slowly, honestly, and always with purpose. In an industry that often prioritises scale over substance, Kama Capital is setting a new benchmark — one built on standards, not shortcuts.