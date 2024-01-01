Dubai Silicon Oasis
Want To Launch Your Startup In Just A Week? Here's How You Can Do Just That In Dubai
There is now a wealth of resources out there that have drastically reduced the amount of time required to get started.
You Don't Need To Be In Silicon Valley To Make An Impact In The Tech World These Days
Working in an area, city, or even building that's specifically set up to cater to the needs of tech entrepreneurs will give startups ample opportunity to attract the right talent, access necessary facilities, and lower their overheads.
New Delhi-Based ShipsKart and Bangalore-based Loktra Declared Winners Of The Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow In India
Two innovative startups from India have won free office space and company set-up support in Dubai at a pitch competition during the first ever Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow hosted in India at Delhi and Bangalore.
Huda Beauty's Mona Kattan And Apparel Group's Sima Ved To Headline Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, In June
Huda Beauty co-founder and Global President Mona Kattan and Apparel Group founder and Vice Chairperson Sima Ved will be the key speakers at the second edition of this year's Dtec Forum series, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East.
Unlocking Potential: Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority
As an active proponent of entrepreneurs and startups in Dubai and the UAE, Christensen says, "My goal, in my role, is simply to create as big an impact as possible."