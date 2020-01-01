Hans Christensen

Vice President, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

Hans holds a BA, an MBA, and is studying for his PhD. For the past eight years, he has led a team of managers running the largest and most impactful tech hub in the MENA region. It houses 1,000+ tech startups, from 72 nations, within its 10,000 sq. m. business center. Dtec has helped create 3,000 jobs and the inflow of US$300 million in the local economy.

Hans shaped Dtec’s strategy. Today it is highly profitable and has six different pillars addressing co-working, Acceleration, Events & Learning, Venture Capital, Services and Corporate Innovation. Dtec was also a hosting partner of Intelak, Emirates Airlines incubator, co-founded Startupbootcamp’s Smart City Accelerator and is home to Intel’s Innovation lab and the HP Innovation Garage. 

Previously, Hans founded, as CEO, three startups on different continents, raising $10 million in venture capital, and has also held senior positions building three departments in MNCs, including Siemens’ first incubator 20 years ago.

