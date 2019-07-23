New Delhi-Based ShipsKart and Bangalore-based Loktra Declared Winners Of The Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow In India Two innovative startups from India have won free office space and company set-up support in Dubai at a pitch competition during the first ever Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow hosted in India at Delhi and Bangalore.

By Megha Merani

Dubai Startup Hub
Delegates and participants at the Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India.

Organized by Dubai Startup Hub and Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), a wholly-owned tech startup hub by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, the competition received entries from more than 200 startups in India. 16 startups were shortlisted, and they pitched their businesses for an opportunity to expand their operations into Dubai.

New Delhi-based B2B e-commerce platform for marine procurement ShipsKart claimed first place, winning free office space and business set-up support at Dtec for one year.

Shipskart's Dhruv Sawhney at the Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India.

Meanwhile, second place winner Loktra, a Bangalore-based banking operating system delivering banking as a service, received flexi-desk space at Dtec and company set-up support for a year.

Loktra's Akhil Bhiwal at the Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement that the winning startups offer unique business concepts that meet market needs and support Dubai's Smart City vision. Khan previously noted that Indian businesses are well represented within Dubai's business community, and that 30%of startups registered with Dubai Startup Hub members are Indian-owned. More than 38,000 Indian companies are Dubai Chamber members.

Dubai Chamber's Omar Khan at the Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President of Dtec, said: "The noteworthy success achieved through this roadshow reflects the Indian investors' and entrepreneurs' confidence in Dubai, due to its vibrant growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Innovation is at the core of the sustainable development drive of the UAE, and a pillar in boosting its competitiveness."

Dtec's Hans Henrik Christensen at the Dubai Startup Hub Roadshow in India.

The Dubai Startup Hub roadshow to India was supported by Startup India and NASSCOM 10000 Startups, in addition to Dtec, and STEP Group. The roadshow included visits to New Delhi and Bangalore, roundtable and panel discussions, and success stories from Indian startups that have benefited from the Dubai Startup Hub platform and built successful businesses in Dubai.

The three-day roadshow also provided a platform for Indian startups to learn about Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the vast opportunities, programs and resources it has to offer.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

