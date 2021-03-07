Megha Merani
Independent Journalist
Megha Merani is an independent journalist based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Her stories have made headlines across a number of publications including Reuters, Associated Press, Entrepreneur Middle East, Bloomberg Middle East, Arabian Gulf Business Insight, Arabian Business, and former local daily 7DAYS.
Megha also produces editorial for government platforms including the World Government Summit and World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils. She has been a grant winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The Global Initiative Against Organized Crime funded by the government of Norway to report on the online trade in illegal wildlife.
Megha is also an Associate Fellow (AFHEA) at Murdoch University in Dubai and leads its Digital Newsroom course unit. In addition, Megha serves as a United Nations Women mentor to support equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs, and supports various other programs including TIE Women, 60 Day Startups, and the Watt Inc. Business Incubator.
Latest
Analyzing The Impact On -And What's Next For- The Middle East After The UAE's Momentous Staging Of COP28
The United Nations climate conference in Dubai made history last month, uniting nearly 200 nations to adopt a resolution to "transition away" from coal, oil and gas in this decade.
According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, This Is The Skill That Entrepreneurs Must Absolutely Have To Ensure Their Success
Altman shared his thoughts at an event hosted by Abu Dhabi-based Hub71 earlier this week.
The Bootstrapped Billionaire: Zoho Corporation Co-Founder And CEO Sridhar Vembu
Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of the billion-dollar Zoho Corporation, explains how the soul of his company remains grounded despite its growth.
Fizah Pasha's Inclusive Makeup Brand Brulée Beauty Aims To Celebrate Diverse Skin Tones
"Inclusivity in makeup matters. Every skin tone should be seen and considered when creating products."
A Singular Vision: Faena Group Founder And President Alan Faena Is Bringing His Brand's Artistic Voice To The Middle East
The Argentine entrepreneur has signed a partnership with international hospitality conglomerate Accor to grow his brand to around a dozen locations worldwide, including Dubai where he's currently planning his largest and most ambitious luxury development.
Rixos Founder And Chairman Fettah Tamince Explains Why Guests Want To Stay At His Hotels (Even In The Middle Of A Pandemic)
Even as the COVID-19 crisis crippled the global hospitality industry, Rixos Hotels had some of its properties busy and running throughout the outbreak, despite travel restrictions and country-wide lockdowns.
