Megha Merani

Startups
UAE Startup The Ambassador Set To Score The Best Corporate Deals For Entrepreneurs
The online B2B privilege programme serves as an envoy of sorts, using the collective purchasing power of SMEs through its platform to negotiate the best corporate rates on essential business products and services.
Venture Capital
Rewards For Risk: Silicon Badia's Namek And Fawaz Zu'bi
"The MENA is slowly catching up, but we still see a lot of strange asks from some of the newer ecosystem investors."
Startups
A15 Sells Its Stake In Mobile Payment Startup TPAY To Helios Investment Partners
In a bid to create the region's first "dragon" company, A15 has sold its stake in mobile payment startup TPAY to Helios Investment Partners.
Entrepreneurs
Focused On The Future: Udacity COO Clarissa Shen On How Her Platform Aims To Fill The Global Tech Skills Gap
Udacity's self-paced programs have helped impact the livelihoods of many others affected not only by regional conflicts, but also by cultural and socioeconomic barriers, and job losses caused by technological change worldwide.
News and Trends
Dubai Startup Hub Brings Startups To Exhibit At GITEX Future Stars 2018
Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, brought together startups from across the globe last week to share their ventures at GITEX Future Stars.
News and Trends
Startups Clinch Deals With Corporates As Part Of Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program
Three UAE-based startups have signed winning agreements with regional and global corporates as part of the latest deals facilitated through Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access program.
Startups
Feeling Lost In Life? Dubai Startup Visoul Wants To Help You Find Your Way
While Visoul hasn't officially launched yet, it has, interestingly enough, already sold more than 400 kits to people belonging to 90 different nationalities across three continents.
Small Businesses
US-China Trade War Can Open New Doors For SMEs In The UAE
One man's challenge, another man's opportunity.
Entrepreneurial ecosystems
Once A Dubai Startup, NIKAI Group Now Supports Entrepreneurs With Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program
When Dubai-based global conglomerate NIKAI Group sifts through pitches from startups seeking funding, the company takes its due diligence very seriously.
News and Trends
Pitch Perfect: Dubai Startup Hub Hosts Emirati Pitch Training Workshop
Under the guidance of entrepreneur, investor and lecturer Ahmed Abdulwahab, the participants received real-world feedback on their ideas and valuable advice on how to upgrade, scale or fine tune their innovations to appeal to investors.
Growth Strategies
Interning At A Corporate Or A Startup: Making The Most Of Contrasting Experiences
Dubai-based entrepreneur Ahamed Jameel believes it's important to get out there and work not just at the big names, but also at startups.
Entrepreneurs
Making Change Happen: How Dubai-Based Socent Evolvin' Women Is Creating Impact
Evolvin' Women currently connects hospitality providers in Dubai to women from Ghana who lack access to quality education and employment opportunities due to personal, political or cultural circumstances.
Board of Directors
How Setting Up A Board Can Convince Potential Investors To Invest In Your Startup
It's not about your product, service or people. At its fundamental core, business is really just about one thing: making decisions.
Advisory Boards
Listen Up, Startups: Boards Aren't Just For The Big Leagues
Boards aren't just for large multinationals and publicly listed firms. In fact, it's what you need to get you there.
Innovators
Maximizing Value: Monty Mobile Founder And CEO Mountasser Hachem
Two major avenues Hachem sees telcos losing returns on are SMS (Short Message Service) and digital advertising, which are the services Monty Mobile is focusing on.