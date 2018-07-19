Megha Merani

Contributor
Independent Journalist
Megha Merani is an independent journalist with more than 10 years of newspaper, magazine and web reporting experience in the United Arab Emirates, writing hard news, investigative reports, features and opinion pieces. Her passion for storytelling coupled with a proven instinct for identifying talkgenerating issues has resulted in breaking stories and insightful features that have made local, regional and international headlines. Her work has been published across Thomson Reuters, Zawya, Bloomberg Middle East, Gulf News, former local daily 7DAYS, and government publications.

More From Megha Merani

UAE Startup The Ambassador Set To Score The Best Corporate Deals For Entrepreneurs
Startups

UAE Startup The Ambassador Set To Score The Best Corporate Deals For Entrepreneurs

The online B2B privilege programme serves as an envoy of sorts, using the collective purchasing power of SMEs through its platform to negotiate the best corporate rates on essential business products and services.
7 min read
Rewards For Risk: Silicon Badia's Namek And Fawaz Zu'bi
Venture Capital

Rewards For Risk: Silicon Badia's Namek And Fawaz Zu'bi

"The MENA is slowly catching up, but we still see a lot of strange asks from some of the newer ecosystem investors."
11 min read
A15 Sells Its Stake In Mobile Payment Startup TPAY To Helios Investment Partners
Startups

A15 Sells Its Stake In Mobile Payment Startup TPAY To Helios Investment Partners

In a bid to create the region's first "dragon" company, A15 has sold its stake in mobile payment startup TPAY to Helios Investment Partners.
8 min read
Focused On The Future: Udacity COO Clarissa Shen On How Her Platform Aims To Fill The Global Tech Skills Gap
Entrepreneurs

Focused On The Future: Udacity COO Clarissa Shen On How Her Platform Aims To Fill The Global Tech Skills Gap

Udacity's self-paced programs have helped impact the livelihoods of many others affected not only by regional conflicts, but also by cultural and socioeconomic barriers, and job losses caused by technological change worldwide.
9 min read
Dubai Startup Hub Brings Startups To Exhibit At GITEX Future Stars 2018
News and Trends

Dubai Startup Hub Brings Startups To Exhibit At GITEX Future Stars 2018

Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, brought together startups from across the globe last week to share their ventures at GITEX Future Stars.
3 min read
Startups Clinch Deals With Corporates As Part Of Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program
News and Trends

Startups Clinch Deals With Corporates As Part Of Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program

Three UAE-based startups have signed winning agreements with regional and global corporates as part of the latest deals facilitated through Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access program.
7 min read
Feeling Lost In Life? Dubai Startup Visoul Wants To Help You Find Your Way
Startups

Feeling Lost In Life? Dubai Startup Visoul Wants To Help You Find Your Way

While Visoul hasn't officially launched yet, it has, interestingly enough, already sold more than 400 kits to people belonging to 90 different nationalities across three continents.
12 min read
US-China Trade War Can Open New Doors For SMEs In The UAE
Small Businesses

US-China Trade War Can Open New Doors For SMEs In The UAE

One man's challenge, another man's opportunity.
8 min read
Once A Dubai Startup, NIKAI Group Now Supports Entrepreneurs With Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Once A Dubai Startup, NIKAI Group Now Supports Entrepreneurs With Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program

When Dubai-based global conglomerate NIKAI Group sifts through pitches from startups seeking funding, the company takes its due diligence very seriously.
8 min read
Pitch Perfect: Dubai Startup Hub Hosts Emirati Pitch Training Workshop
News and Trends

Pitch Perfect: Dubai Startup Hub Hosts Emirati Pitch Training Workshop

Under the guidance of entrepreneur, investor and lecturer Ahmed Abdulwahab, the participants received real-world feedback on their ideas and valuable advice on how to upgrade, scale or fine tune their innovations to appeal to investors.
6 min read
Interning At A Corporate Or A Startup: Making The Most Of Contrasting Experiences
Growth Strategies

Interning At A Corporate Or A Startup: Making The Most Of Contrasting Experiences

Dubai-based entrepreneur Ahamed Jameel believes it's important to get out there and work not just at the big names, but also at startups.
8 min read
Making Change Happen: How Dubai-Based Socent Evolvin' Women Is Creating Impact
Entrepreneurs

Making Change Happen: How Dubai-Based Socent Evolvin' Women Is Creating Impact

Evolvin' Women currently connects hospitality providers in Dubai to women from Ghana who lack access to quality education and employment opportunities due to personal, political or cultural circumstances.
8 min read
How Setting Up A Board Can Convince Potential Investors To Invest In Your Startup
Board of Directors

How Setting Up A Board Can Convince Potential Investors To Invest In Your Startup

It's not about your product, service or people. At its fundamental core, business is really just about one thing: making decisions.
7 min read
Listen Up, Startups: Boards Aren't Just For The Big Leagues
Advisory Boards

Listen Up, Startups: Boards Aren't Just For The Big Leagues

Boards aren't just for large multinationals and publicly listed firms. In fact, it's what you need to get you there.
10 min read
Maximizing Value: Monty Mobile Founder And CEO Mountasser Hachem
Innovators

Maximizing Value: Monty Mobile Founder And CEO Mountasser Hachem

Two major avenues Hachem sees telcos losing returns on are SMS (Short Message Service) and digital advertising, which are the services Monty Mobile is focusing on.
12 min read
