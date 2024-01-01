Dubai Startup Hub
En Route To The Expo: Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President And Head Of Retail Banking, Emirates NBD
"As an Emirati, I am overwhelmed with pride and humility at the same time, as well as a sense of responsibility while my country hosts this world-class event in parallel with its Golden Jubilee."
The Power Of Technology To Enable Trade
A look at how COVID-19 taught SMEs across the UAE that being well enabled in the digital space is essential.
Entrepreneurs Are Well Placed To Tap Into Opportunities Presented By The UAE's Food Security Agenda: Insights From A Dubai Chamber Analysis
Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry outlines top opportunities for startups and SMEs in the UAE's thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry as part of the nation's innovation-driven food security strategy
Dubai Startup Hub And Dtec Release Report Highlighting Attractiveness Of Dubai's Startup Ecosystem
Dubai Startup Report 2021 is a guide on Dubai's startup landscape and what it can offer to international investors and other interested parties including business-friendly incentives and measures.
Startups To Play Much Bigger Role In Supporting Dubai's Transition To A Digitally-Driven Economy
Dubai Startup Hub had successful collaborations with entrepreneurship ecosystem partners that enabled the initiative to serve a wider network of startups and entrepreneurs in 2020.
E-Commerce Sales In Dubai To Rise To AED100 Billion By 2022
The projection comes off the back of the accelerated COVID-induced shift in shopping behavior.
Dubai Startup Hub Launches Eight Sector Guides To Support Entrepreneurs
The sector guides provide a comprehensive list of business incubators and accelerators that can help entrepreneurs grow their startups, as well as events and conferences that focus on their specific industries.
Keeping It Real: Lessons From 2020 (Through The Lens Of Dubai's Startup Ecosystem)
Consistent action, executed relentlessly, will always pay off, at the time of any change.
Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 11.0 Features The Trials And Triumphs Of Entrepreneurs In 2020
Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 11.0 - as the final edition of 2020- features the heartfelt trials and triumphs of entrepreneurs in the UAE as they continue to chart a path to recovery.
Dubai Startup Hub Membership Up by 236% During H1-2020 As Digital Transformation Accelerates Amid COVID-19
Dubai Chamber said that the growth in membership signals an upturn in entrepreneurial activity as startups in the UAE and from across the globe look to capitalize on emerging opportunities and bring new solutions to the Emirate amid accelerated digital transformation.
Ask The Expert: Natalia Sycheva, Manager - Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber
Natalia Sycheva, Manager - Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, responds to various queries such as cost management, pitching, and more.
Why A Carefully Thought-Out Term Sheet Can Be The Magic Bullet For VC Success
With venture capitalists (VCs), it's very important to get down to the venture capital term sheet as soon as you can.
Selling In a Pandemic: How To Communicate With Your Customers Amid COVID-19
"Businesses who care and show genuine empathy for what people are going through as against capitalizing on the situation for their own gain, are those who will win in the long run."
Got Questions About Entrepreneurship In Dubai? Dubai Chamber's Natalia Sycheva Is Here To Answer Them On 'Ask The Expert'
The latest edition of Dubai Chamber's Ask The Expert will feature Natalia Sycheva, Manager - Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
Dubai-Based Search Engine Meekd.com Raises First Funding Round
Dubai-based global online search company meekd.com has raised its first round of seed funding for an undisclosed amount.