Dubai-Headquartered Emaar Eliminates Job Titles For All Personnel, Including Founder Mohamed Alabbar
In an email sent to staff, this move toward holacracy within the organization, while precipitated by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, is being done to reiterate the company's "focus on talent, not titles."
Moving On: Namshi Co-Founder Hosam Arab Steps Down As CEO Of The E-Commerce Enterprise
Arab's resignation comes about two weeks after Namshi announced its complete acquisition by Emaar Malls, the retail arm of the Dubai-headquartered Emaar Properties, by buying out Global Fashion Group's stake in the company.
Emaar Malls Announces Full Acquisition Of Fashion E-Commerce Retailer Namshi
Emaar Malls had previously owned a 51% stake in Namshi after getting into a strategic partnership with Global Financial Group in 2017.
YOOX Net-A-Porter Gets A €100 Million Boost From Dubai's Alabbar Enterprises
Alabbar is also the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, the group behind various malls and retail businesses in Dubai, including The Dubai Mall.