Emirati
Champions Of Change: Today's Emirati Female Achievers Are Building On The Strong Foundations Of Their Forebears
I strongly believe that, if implemented across the different parts of the world today, intergenerational collaboration could be a powerful tool that helps builds safe, sustainable, and thriving societies of tomorrow.
Entrepreneurial Leave: Here's Why The UAE Should Consider Providing This Offering To Emiratis Employed In The Public Sector
By introducing the concept of entrepreneurial leave, it could thus spark the innovative spirit of young Emiratis who are yearning for a challenge.
Shining A Light On The UAE's Culture: VIP & Protocol Events Management Makes A Mark As The First All-Emirati Events Management Company
In addition to the basic services of events management, VIP & Protocol also organizes training sessions where international clients can get a better understanding of the country's culture and etiquettes.
Top Pitches: Winners of Emirati Development Program To Receive One-On-One Mentorship To Develop And Grow Their Ventures
Five ambitious UAE nationals have won one-on-one mentorship support to grow their business ventures.
Dubai Startup Hub's Emirati Development Program: 'My Startup Went From Idea Stage To A Platform With Customers In Less Than Two Months'
Dubai Startup Hub's Emirati Development Program is designed to identify, develop and mentor promising UAE national talent interested in pursuing entrepreneurship or private sector opportunities as a career path.
Competitive Advantage: Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President of Brand and Corporate Communications, du
UAE telco du's differentiating wins aren't based on typical telco metrics.
UAE's Khalifa Fund Partners With Majid Al Futtaim To Support Local Entrepreneurs
The Khalifa Fund hopes that the tie-up will provide best facilities for local enterprises, and help develop Emiratis' skills and capabilities.
UAE Telco Du Launches Emirati Startup Challenge To Nurture Local Talent
UAE telco du, in partnership with Zayed University is extending aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their creative ideas, launching its Emirati startup challenge.
Flat6Labs Abu Dhabi Invites Applications From Emirati Youth For Its Future Innovators Academy
To be able to apply to this program, interested applicants need to be Emirati Nationals in the age group of 17-25 years old with fluency in English, and passionate about creative problem solving, and should be able to attend the weekly sessions for the entire program duration.
Brick And Mortar Startup Garden Worx Is All About Growth
Emirati entrepreneur Ali Abdullah Sharafi talks Tejar Dubai and overcoming the challenges UAE based entrepreneurs mention.
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Omar Al Busaidy, Co-founder, W Gents Salon
"This is a business that we knew that if we had the right location, the right service and at the right price, we could certainly make it big."
The UAE's First Cat Cafe Is Here
Saudi-born sisters 23 year-old Iman and 25 year-old Alla Ahmed Bin Farid Al Aulaqi have imported the cat café trend to Dubai.