EntME Talks: du Unveils New AI-Powered Solutions At GITEX Global 2024

Meet Maha, an AI-powered robot, and Khaled 2.0, a digital avatar created by the brand.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
GITEX Launches New Online Webinar Series To Keep The Tech Industry Connected

GITEX Global.virtual to host monthly webinars focusing on the biggest challenges and opportunities in the technology industry.

France's Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Ludovic Pouille, On How French Innovations Complement The UAE's Ambitions

A host of French technologies and innovations were on show at the French Tech Pavilion at this year's GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, UAE.

Lenovo Supports Dubai Cares With #Gold4Good At GITEX Shopper

As part of a campaign to support Dubai Cares initiatives, Lenovo is auctioning a nine-carat solid gold laptop.