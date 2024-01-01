Gitex
News and Trends
EntME Talks: du Unveils New AI-Powered Solutions At GITEX Global 2024
Meet Maha, an AI-powered robot, and Khaled 2.0, a digital avatar created by the brand.
Technology
GITEX Launches New Online Webinar Series To Keep The Tech Industry Connected
GITEX Global.virtual to host monthly webinars focusing on the biggest challenges and opportunities in the technology industry.
News and Trends
France's Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Ludovic Pouille, On How French Innovations Complement The UAE's Ambitions
A host of French technologies and innovations were on show at the French Tech Pavilion at this year's GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, UAE.
Technology
Lenovo Supports Dubai Cares With #Gold4Good At GITEX Shopper
As part of a campaign to support Dubai Cares initiatives, Lenovo is auctioning a nine-carat solid gold laptop.