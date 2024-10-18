Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

EntME Talks: du Unveils New AI-Powered Solutions At GITEX Global 2024 Meet Maha, an AI-powered robot, and Khaled 2.0, a digital avatar created by the brand.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the sidelines of GITEX Global -the annual Dubai-based tech and startup event- Entrepreneur Middle East was able to get an exclusive opportunity to conduct some very special interviews at the du stand: meet Maha, an AI-powered robot, and Khaled 2.0, a digital avatar created by the brand!

Watch the full interview as we find out more about each of these innovative solutions from the telco giant!

Related: UAE-Based Telco du Inks Partnership with Netcracker Technology

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Teen Brothers Started a Side Hustle on Facebook Marketplace That's on Track for $1.2 Million This Year: 'Quit My Job and Went All In'

Kirk and Jacob McKinney turned their high school side hustle into a lucrative full-time business.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $300 After Getting Laid Off. It Made $300,000 in Year 1 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Company.

Bobbie Racette wanted to revamp the virtual assistance space — and provide job opportunities for underrepresented communities at the same time.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire'

Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Fit For The Future: Wellfit CEO Dr. Dimitri Koutsoubakis Is Leading His UAE-Based Startup To Become The Region's Biggest Fitness Brand

Part of UAE-based master developer Arada's growing portfolio of brands, Wellfit seems to be proof that an immaculately run fitness business is not just good for its members' well-being, it's also healthy for the bottom line as well.

By Aby Sam Thomas
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Culture

I Wish I'd Prioritized These 5 Self-Care Habits Sooner in My Entrepreneurial Journey

The idea of self-care is changing. Long ago, it might have meant putting cucumbers on your eyes or taking long baths — now, self-care means anything that helps you feel good and focused.

By Joey Wilder