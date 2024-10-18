You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the sidelines of GITEX Global -the annual Dubai-based tech and startup event- Entrepreneur Middle East was able to get an exclusive opportunity to conduct some very special interviews at the du stand: meet Maha, an AI-powered robot, and Khaled 2.0, a digital avatar created by the brand!

Watch the full interview as we find out more about each of these innovative solutions from the telco giant!

Related: UAE-Based Telco du Inks Partnership with Netcracker Technology