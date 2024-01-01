InjazAlArab
Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Panorama Edition 5.0: Shaping Entrepreneurs Of The Future
In today's ever-changing environment, the student skillset must be expanded to include adaptability, collaboration, and empowerment to create your own opportunity.
Making It Count: INJAZ Bahrain's H.H. Shaikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa
"I'm a Bahraini citizen, and I firmly believe in citizenship- what your country has given to you, you have to give back to your country."
Feeding The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem With Fresh Recruits: Injaz Qatar CEO Emad Al Khaja
The CEO of Injaz Qatar Emad Al Khaja discusses how the organization enhances the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Qatar by supporting the youth and the next generation of leaders in business.
Injaz Al-Arab Teams Up With Corporations To Combat Arab Youth Unemployment
Non-profit organization INJAZ Al-Arab has announced its "Expand Your Horizon" initiative with key corporate partners to help address youth unemployment in MENA.