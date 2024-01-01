kaust
KAUST's Ideation Challenge Sees Students Present Solutions To Tackle Issues Related To Water, Aviation, And The Hajj Experience
The participating students, from over 18 universities across Saudi Arabia, were also recent graduates of KAUST's latest online course Entrepreneurship Adventures.
Saudi Agtech Startup Red Sea Farms Is On A Mission To Enable MENA Farms To Grow Crops Using Saltwater
With a vision to reduce food insecurity, carbon, and freshwater use in the MENA region's food sector (and hopefully, across the world), Red Sea Farms develops sustainable, saltwater-based agriculture systems.
TAQADAM Tales: Fintech Startup Boonus Is Aiming To Dominate The Loyalty Program Market In Saudi Arabia
Launched in July 2020, Boonus is a fintech company that specializes in providing loyalty and rewards programs by enabling retailers and merchants to curate their own loyalty solutions.
Creativity Crystallizes: TAQADAM, Powered By KAUST And SABB, Invites Applications For Its Fall 2021 Cohort
For those who apply by April 18. 2021, the TAQADAM bootcamp will start in August 2021, followed by the actual accelerator program running through March 2022.