Saudi Arabia Has The Potential To Become The Switzerland Of The Middle East (And Here's Why That Matters For The Kingdom)

The recent geo-political and geo-economic leadership exhibited by Saudi Arabia in the MENA region has the potential to do more to promote tourism in the Kingdom than any expensive marketing campaign designed to attract visitors.

By Aradhana Khowala
"We Got Funded!" Takadao's US$1.6 Million Pre-Seed Round Marks Tim Draper's First Investment In A Saudi-Based Startup

"Takadao is one of those companies that you don't know quite where it's going to go, but if it succeeds, it's going to be really impactful and make a big difference in the world and this is a world that I want to live in," Draper says.

Wa'ed Ventures And Entrepreneur Middle East Release A Report Examining The KSA Startup Ecosystem From 2021-2022

The new report is packed full of insights and data, as well as opinions from thought leaders in Saudi Arabia.

"We Got Funded!" KSA-Based Fintech Startup Tamara Raises US$100 Million To Boost Product Offering And Expansion Plans

The new capital infusion will be used to the startup's product offering, while entering adjacent markets.

Jeddah-Based Midwam Offers A Fresh Take On Designing And Curating Unique Immersive Experiences

Founded in 2012, Midwam is a Jeddah-based immersive experience design company that specializes in designing and curating unique immersive experiences for organizations and institutions.

Driving Impact: How KAUST Innovation Ventures Is Spurring The Growth Of Saudi Arabia's Startup Ecosystem

The KAUST-based fund has supported around 71 startups and projects since its inception, and it is currently managing a growing portfolio of 27 startups, in which it has invested a total of US$27 million.

Having Raised US$110 Million In Funds, KSA Buy-Now-Pay-Later Startup Tamara Is All Set To Soar

Operating in KSA and UAE, Tamara offers consumers with two main products on its website and app: they get to either pay for the item they buy in 30 days, or to split payments for it into three or six instalments.

Strategy Bites: Salman Gasim, CEO, Swiss Hospitality Company

"We are in the middle of a huge national transformation: at a company level and at a government level, our mission is supporting the tourism human capital ecosystem to grow and become a global leading entity."

Chalhoub Launches KSA's First Fashion Lab To Foster Saudi Fashion Talent

If you're from Saudi Arabia's fashion sector, here's an opportunity to give your venture a boost.

Strategy Bites: Nouf Sufyani, aka Cosmicat, DJ And Music Producer

The new direction that Saudi Arabia has taken recently towards arts, music, and support to youth has opened up an avenue of opportunities, says DJ and music producer Nouf Sufyani.

Saudi Drone Startup Firnas Aero To Cut Down Time And Resources Required To Inspect Airport Runways

KSA entrepreneur Tariq Nasraldeen, founder and Chief Executive Aviator of Firnas Aero, to elevate the drone industry by exploring an untapped avenue- the use of drones on airport runways.

KAUST Teams Up With Makkah Cultural Forum, Ministry Of Hajj And Umrah, And Doyof Al Rahman Program For Inaugural KAUST Challenge

The KAUST Challenge is aimed at improving the Hajj and Umrah experience of pilgrims across the world, as well as paving the path to making Makkah a smart city.

Strategy Bites: Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority

"We are all living our business days driven by a tremendous positive energy directing the Kingdom towards its new future."

Pacing Growth: Mohammed Aldhalaan On The Lessons Learnt While Building Edtech Platform Noon Academy

Launched in 2013, the Saudi Arabia-headquartered digital learning platform has adopted a gamification approach to its educational services to ensure the users find it interactive and engaging, and here's why.

AstroLabs' New Online Platform Eases Procedures For Setting Up Foreign Companies In Saudi Arabia

Touted as the first of its kind in the region, the Set Up In Saudi platform provides a simple and easy process for registering a company in Saudi Arabia.