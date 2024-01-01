Ramadan
Celebrate With Purpose: Buy Your Eid Gifts This Year From These Seven UAE-Based Small Businesses Highlighting Palestinian Heritage
While there are plenty of options out there to support the people of Palestine through this crisis, one way to do so is by helping keep their culture alive.
Four Tips To Help MENA Entrepreneurs Pursue Their Personal Development Goals Through The Course Of The Holy Month Of Ramadan
This growth is consistent throughout the year, but if there is a month to be dedicated to self-improvement in the Middle East (and when the industry thrives), it would have to be Ramadan.
Five Tips To Keep Your Business On Track During Ramadan
While business hours and public etiquette change during the month, here are five tips to help you keep on track with your enterprise during the change.
Five Business Hacks to Survive (And Thrive During) Ramadan
Ramadan is a huge opportunity for marketers to generate business, much like Christmas and Thanksgiving may be for Western cultures.