Four Tips To Help MENA Entrepreneurs Invest In Personal Development Through The Course Of The Holy Month Of Ramadan

This growth is consistent throughout the year, but if there is a month to be dedicated to self-improvement in the Middle East (and when the industry thrives), it would have to be Ramadan.

By Lubna Forzley

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ramadan, the month of self-reflection, self-purification, and self-discipline is finally here! Beyond fasting, the field of self-development has a special flavor this year. Increasing consciousness and the pursuit of purpose and happiness are expected to drive the demand for personal development programs during this period, as entrepreneurs slightly rebalance their life.

The personal and self-development industry has witnessed explosive growth. It was valued at US$39.99 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027, up to $56.66 billion. This growth is consistent throughout the year, but if there is a month to be dedicated to self-improvement in the Middle East (and when the industry thrives), it would have to be Ramadan.

The great news is that there is no shortage of personal development programs delivered through books, e-platforms, personal coaching, workshops, and seminars. If you did not want to invest in these, you can literally learn anything you want on Google and YouTube, and do anything you want- but only if you are willing to commit to what it takes. Listed below are a few tips that can help you on such a journey:

1. Get your inner story right Our inner sdrive our life. This Ramadan, it is important that you reconnect with yourself, and get your inner story aligned with your true nature. Treat this month as a spring cleaning to your soul. Use it to search for your purpose and your truth. There is no greater thing to do in life. As Mark Twain once said: "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why."

2. Reconnect with others Ramadan is a month of reflection and connection. In the last two years, many lost the chance to reconnect with others, and there is no better way to fix that than this Ramadan. Make a point to connect with your clients and network. Make a point to help others solve their pain points, and you will be rewarded for this in multiples, with time.

3. Commit to a change, and carry it through every day this Ramadan Although many say it takes 21 days to form a habit, on average, it takes more than two months before a new behavior becomes automatic- 66 days to be exact. One can start during Ramadan, and continue after. In a nutshell, commitment and consistency are everything. There is no commitment without consistency, and consistency makes progress. Commit to a change project this Ramadan, and carry it through for 66 days.

4. Get an accountably partner or coach Once you define what you want to change, and are ready to commit, it is best to have an accountability partner or coach to keep you on track. Your partner can be a friend, spouse, parent, anyone that will take your goal and challenge seriously. Seeking a coach is also a good idea if you want to grow in a specific area; just bear in mind that the best coaches are those that trigger within you, your own ability to heal and grow.

This Ramadan, what will you commit to? Wish you a blessed holy month!

Lubna Forzley

Purpose Coach

Lubna Forzley is a purpose coach who works with executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders who want to create goals that are aligned with their purpose. She is a certified coach and regularly coaches with BetterUp, which brings together world-class coaching, artificial intelligence technology, and behavioral science experts to deliver change at scale.

She has worked for more than 20 years in leadership and/or consulting roles within international blue-chip organizations and across various industries, including e- commerce, banking, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and human development. She has managed her own consulting firm called Stories, and held leading roles in Coca-Cola, the UNDP and so many others. Through these, she has coached thousands of individuals to find and articulate their purpose.

She has also developed a track record in creating and implementing integrated internal and external marketing and communications plans, using effective customer resource management, digital/social media, content, campaigns, influencer management and affiliate marketing, video production, design, public relations, events, and community engagement.

Lubna has also spoken in and moderated large conferences, including TEDx, Euromoney Conferences, etc., and trained teams in global organizations including Coca-Cola and UNDP. Through her talks, she has shared the stage with ministers, leading entrepreneurs, and global innovators including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple.

Finally, she is a proud mum and an advocate for women in leadership positions. As a change agent, she uses her voice to uplift other women, especially by partnering with key organizations like Women@Work to coach women on finding purpose, and building a winning personal brand.

Nothing makes Lubna happier than hearing a good story, and she truly believes that everyone has a beautiful story to share! She can’t wait to hear yours. Go ahead and book a call here: https://calendly.com/lubnaforzley

