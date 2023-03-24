Four Tips To Help MENA Entrepreneurs Invest In Personal Development Through The Course Of The Holy Month Of Ramadan

This growth is consistent throughout the year, but if there is a month to be dedicated to self-improvement in the Middle East (and when the industry thrives), it would have to be Ramadan.

Ramadan, the month of self-reflection, self-purification, and self-discipline is finally here! Beyond fasting, the field of self-development has a special flavor this year. Increasing consciousness and the pursuit of purpose and happiness are expected to drive the demand for personal development programs during this period, as entrepreneurs slightly rebalance their life.

The personal and self-development industry has witnessed explosive growth. It was valued at US$39.99 billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027, up to $56.66 billion. This growth is consistent throughout the year, but if there is a month to be dedicated to self-improvement in the Middle East (and when the industry thrives), it would have to be Ramadan.

The great news is that there is no shortage of personal development programs delivered through books, e-platforms, personal coaching, workshops, and seminars. If you did not want to invest in these, you can literally learn anything you want on Google and YouTube, and do anything you want- but only if you are willing to commit to what it takes. Listed below are a few tips that can help you on such a journey:

1. Get your inner story right Our inner sdrive our life. This Ramadan, it is important that you reconnect with yourself, and get your inner story aligned with your true nature. Treat this month as a spring cleaning to your soul. Use it to search for your purpose and your truth. There is no greater thing to do in life. As Mark Twain once said: "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why."

2. Reconnect with others Ramadan is a month of reflection and connection. In the last two years, many lost the chance to reconnect with others, and there is no better way to fix that than this Ramadan. Make a point to connect with your clients and network. Make a point to help others solve their pain points, and you will be rewarded for this in multiples, with time.

3. Commit to a change, and carry it through every day this Ramadan Although many say it takes 21 days to form a habit, on average, it takes more than two months before a new behavior becomes automatic- 66 days to be exact. One can start during Ramadan, and continue after. In a nutshell, commitment and consistency are everything. There is no commitment without consistency, and consistency makes progress. Commit to a change project this Ramadan, and carry it through for 66 days.

4. Get an accountably partner or coach Once you define what you want to change, and are ready to commit, it is best to have an accountability partner or coach to keep you on track. Your partner can be a friend, spouse, parent, anyone that will take your goal and challenge seriously. Seeking a coach is also a good idea if you want to grow in a specific area; just bear in mind that the best coaches are those that trigger within you, your own ability to heal and grow.

This Ramadan, what will you commit to? Wish you a blessed holy month!

