Guest Writer

Managing Director, Endeavor UAE

Noor Shawwa is the Managing Director at Endeavor in the UAE, which was launched in December 2013 to help high-impact entrepreneurs scale up their businesses. Since launching the office, Noor guided Endeavor to select 10 entrepreneurs from six companies and built a network of mentors that includes some of the region’s most prominent business leaders.

Before joining Endeavor, Noor was the Head of Strategic Initiatives at Bayt.com, the Middle East’s largest job portal. At Bayt, Noor worked with the senior management team across functions to optimize the company’s processes and performance. Before Bayt, Noor was the Head of Content at Zawya.com, the Middle East’s first business and financial information provider, which was acquired by Thomson Reuters in 2012. Noor played an integral role in Zawya’s growth by establishing its content to rival and beat international giants such as Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, and others. Before Zawya, Noor was a full time lecturer at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada. He lectured on Entrepreneurship and Business Strategy.

Noor has an MBA degree and a Bachelors degree in Psychology from Concordia University.