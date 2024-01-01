Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival
The 2024 Edition Of The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Aims To Bring Together Changemakers From Around The World To Build "Our Shared Canvas" In February
Spanning nine specialized areas, SEF 2024 is set to focus on the key sectors of technology, creative economy, and sustainability, and thereby creating a dynamic platform for networking and innovation.
Sharjah's 68% Increase In Female Entrepreneurs Is One Of Many Signs Of The Emirate Becoming A Dynamic Startup Hub, Say SEF 2022 Panelists
Titled "Marhaba: Welcome to Sharjah", the discussion was held on the Impact Stage and saw experts in tourism and business development discuss strategies for promoting Sharjah as a global destination.
#WhenStarsCollide: Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Returns For Its 2021 Edition At Expo Centre Sharjah On November 22-23
Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the fifth edition of this annual event is being held under the theme of #WhenStarsCollide, with it also being free-to-attend for all visitors.
Dr. Jane Goodall And Muhammad Yunus Among Speakers To Headline The 2020 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival
Held under the theme #BeTheHero, this year's Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will feature ten panel discussions, five workshops, and nine keynote sessions.
Sheraa CEO Najla Al Midfa On What To Expect From The 2019 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival
Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) returns on November 25-26, 2019.