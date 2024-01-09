Spanning nine specialized areas, SEF 2024 is set to focus on the key sectors of technology, creative economy, and sustainability, and thereby creating a dynamic platform for networking and innovation.

The seventh edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), billed as the UAE's largest celebration of entrepreneurship, is all set to take place from February 3-4, 2024, at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

Under the theme of "Our Shared Canvas," the event will be bringing together visionary founders, industry leaders, investors, and emerging entrepreneurs across five zones and four stages that will collectively host more than 200 activities that include inspirational keynotes, thought-provoking discussions, scintillating performances, and more. Spanning nine specialized areas, SEF 2024 is set to focus on the key sectors of technology, creative economy, and sustainability, and thereby creating a dynamic platform for networking and innovation.

Noteworthy speakers at this edition of SEF 2024 include HRH Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman, Saudi Esports Federation, Mohamed Alabbar, founder and Managing Director, Emaar Properties, Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Board Member, SRTIP, Abdulaziz Al Loughani, Chairman and CEO, Floward, Mohit Kumar, founder and CEO, Ultrahuman, Jessica Kahawaty, co-founder, Mama Rita, Abdulrahmna Abu Malih, founder and CEO, Thmanyah, Chris Barton, co-founder, Shazam, and several others.

"We have put a great deal of thought and effort into creating a truly immersive and empowering experience for all that will attend SEF 2024," said Najla Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the organizer of SEF. "Under our overarching theme of 'Our Shared Canvas,' SEF 2024 will encapsulate the essence of collaborative innovation and collective impact, as it serves as a powerful metaphor, illustrating how the diverse strokes of individual and collective efforts come together to create a positive sustainable ecosystem of entrepreneurship."

The five designated zones and four exclusive stages within each themed area at SEF 2024 are more than spaces; they have been designed as mini ecosystems specialized in the key sectors of technology, creative economy, sustainability, and more. These vibrant spaces will host 150+ renowned speakers, 30+ workshops on numerous topics of interest to both existing and emerging entrepreneurial talents, feature 100+ exhibiting startups including tech-driven, sustainability-focused founders, and more, thereby enabling festival attendees to transform their ideas into opportunities, paving the way for limitless possibilities.

The Impact Stage, which is powered by UAE-based property development company Arada, will host the opening ceremony, and serve as the key platform for global and local speakers, thereby shedding light on the role of entrepreneurs as both business leaders and contributors to societal and global changes.

Meanwhile, the Startup Town, which will be powered by real estate giant Emaar, will feature exhibiting startups, the immersive Sharjah Pavilion, an Investors Lounge, and the Founder Stage, which will host lively discussions on advanced tech, investment insights, artificial intelligence, and other topics that are shaping the business world, as well as the highly anticipated Startup Pitch Competition.

The Sustainability Zone, which will be powered by Sharjah Sustainable City and BEEAH Group, prime examples of eco-conscious ventures and enterprises, will champion activities and talks with an environmental theme. Meanwhile, the Creative Zone, SEF 2024's designated space for live entertainment, will host a lineup of 15+ performers and entertainers on the Creative Stage.

The Community Zone, which will also feature a Community Stage, will provide a perfect place to network and facilitate collaboration within the local and regional entrepreneurial and SME community. There is also the Souq Zone, which has been designed as an engaging market space to relax, try incredible food and refreshments, connect with other festival attendees, and show support for startups by shopping at their pop-up outlets featuring the latest in fashion, beauty, cosmetics, F&B, and more.

