The solo journey of any entrepreneur is filled with surprises, failures, and heartbreaks. You keep learning while growing with time. You keep on dusting off failures, stagnation, competitors, loss, or even betrayal from your sight. With time you develop a thick skin adapted to battle chaos.



As per the prominent old saying said by Imam Ali Bin Abi Taleb, "A little body thyself thou deem, while the great universe in thee dwells". Its meaning is that despite how small you may feel, the entire universe is residing inside you. With one key turn you can extract answers and solutions to awkward situations. Extracting this knowledge from your own depth would require more honesty, authenticity, self-discovery, diverse knowledge in multiple subjects, strong sense of connection various subjects, a strong purpose, and an intuitive voice.



Remember, answering analytical questions can take you deeper in your understanding of what is keeping you stagnant. Answering these questions as you journal down your journey can lift the hefty weight of the ongoing dilemma, repeated scenarios, stagnant moments and failures. The deeper you go with your journalling the lighter it gets as you unlock the knots from limiting beliefs, painful memories and unrealistic scenarios running heavily by your subconscious mind at the back end.



Therefore, in today's article we shed light on five evaluations during stagnation:



Fulfilling a need

What needs are you looking to fulfill? With this question you raise more understanding toward self-awareness. While answering you start building deep knowledge on what made you start this from the beginning. However, answering this question can raise self-awareness; maximize your determination, and build more on your strength. Internalizing this process as progressing can lead you forward in tackling threats, surprises, and opportunities. A well-rounded knowledge can assist in forming your thinking pattern.

Understanding the sole basis of your thinking rhythm can help you figure out: What is triggering your motivation in pursuing the goal on mind? However, how you think can speak value on the distorted areas in your thinking, how strong your beliefs, and your knowledge reserve, and the nature of your visualization. Digging and understanding the need behind your entrepreneur journey can support in sustaining your journey. Determination can act on strengthening your power.



The purpose behind your story

Is your entrepreneur journey linked to a purpose? What do you think, and feel when you analyze this purpose one more time? Is there any consideration that would make you quit your journey? If yes, what would it be and how this reconsideration can affect your state of happiness. Is your purpose serving humanity, yourself, or providing a comfort to all pain? How much this purpose is important to you?

As an entrepreneur understanding the purpose behind your goal can be a driving force to success. Answering the above questions can unravel the intention behind your entrepreneurial journey. A strong desire in sustaining success can persevere on the face of adversity and obstacles. Your answers can switch the bulb to your thoughts, beliefs, strength, drive, force and morals about the entrepreneur journey. The urgency you might push toward pursuing the journey can clarify how important this journey is to you. A strong sense of purpose can guide in decision making, motivating forward in challenging moments, and harmonizing the driving force between your team members. A strong purpose can resonate well with customers affirming stronger brand, loyalty and longevity in customer's mind.



The next best alternatives

Do you have alternatives to the obstacles you are facing? Are you ready to find alternatives? How does it feel solving those obstacles? What is your feeling with regards to facing obstacles, stagnation and failures? Are you ready to face adversity? How does it feel like solving obstacles? Are you flexible with alternatives? How do you feel about surviving adversity? What is your vision, mission and purpose in fulfilling the entrepreneur journey?

Your entrepreneurial journey can have its mission in solving a common issue faced by the public. The soul of any entrepreneur journey begins with a strong desire, an urge to bring distinctive turning points in people's life. At this corner- are you prepared to face abrupt challenges? Do you have a plan to sustain the mission? Are you mentally prepared, if not? What is your consideration? Do you think your purpose can serve humanity to its best? If not- How to make your purpose valid in its mission? These Questions can set you on a clear path as navigating intelligently throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Remember, finding success is a one-time celebration, however sustaining it is a lifetime journey!



Survive and thrive with care

Are you aware of burnout symptoms? What do you do if you feel lazy, lethargic and out of rhythm? Do you allow yourself to relax? Do you feel guilty taking time off? Do you have a plan for a wellbeing break? Are you ready with a flexible mindset embracing your worries? How do you view yourself?

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. Burnout can drag you down negatively feeling overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unmotivated toward your responsibilities. Procrastination can signify a dramatic burnout session or difficulty in response. A prolonged episode of burnout can make you feel stagnant at some part of your life. Stress mismanagement can thwart negatively with how you work, think, feel and cooperate forward with life. Beating obstacles can be challenging in times of stress, stagnation or poor mental awareness. At this moment taking small gradual steps toward a calmer place can mend through your exhaustion. Reevaluating your goals can be motivating to ignite passion again. Remember, keeping with interval breaks can prevent bigger lapses of exhaustion and lose of interest, later on.



What is keeping you stuck?

What feelings you are experiencing when being stuck in pursuing your entrepreneur dreams? What is your fear? Is it based on a past story? A memory? Or a painful experience? How do you overcome stagnancy? Do you know the way? If not- what preparation you need to take to move away from stagnation? Feeling stuck is a common experience causing some disheartening isolation. When asking yourself specifically about how you feel and what you feel and when you feel is the right start to diagnose your current situation. Not all stagnation repeats the same limiting beliefs.

Another area you can feel stuck with is when you battle a situation, a matter in your life that is misaligned with your core values and goals. In fact, stagnation can signal how your body and mind is crammed with stress, anxiety, and depression. With all the above mentioned, realizing, diagnosing and intersecting the situation you are facing can simplify the manner you approach stagnancy and untangling the complicated knots.



Stagnation can be burdensome, weighing you down with doubts. To list a few of the repetitive limiting thoughts/ beliefs blocking your success are as the following:



I am not an expert

I am a fraud

I am not worth it

I am not perfect

I don't deserve [ money/ recognition/ success]

I don't have time

My family isn't entrepreneurs

I fear judgement/ people will judge me

I am afraid I will sound stupid to people

I am a procrastinator/ I am not good at starting things

I am afraid my idea will not sit properly with people

I am not good at managing money, wealth or even success

I am not creative and I will never be and I don't think I can be, because that's the way I am

Business people are evil they are in for the money

I am too old to start something new

People like me don't build businesses or even become entrepreneur

I don't think I have value or can offer value to people

I can't do it

I don't have enough support/ money/ connection

I don't know what I want or if what I want will resonate good with people

By choosing how to untangle your limiting beliefs and tracing down their roots, you can overcome stagnation.