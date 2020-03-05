Aparajita Saxena
Former Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
Aparajita is Former Deputy Associate Editor for Entrepreneur Asia Pacific. She joined Entrepreneur after nearly five years with Reuters, where she chased the Asian and U.S. finance markets.
At Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, she wrote about trends in the Asia Pacific startup ecosystem. She also loves to look for problems startups face in their day-to-day and tries to present ways to deal with those issues via her stories, with inputs from other startups that may have once been in that boat.
Outside of work, she likes spending her time reading books (fiction/non-fiction/back of a shampoo bottle), chasing her two dogs around the house, exploring new wines, solo-travelling, laughing at memes, and losing online multiplayer battle royale games.
Latest
Masterclass in Business With a 77-year Old Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Asia Pacific interviewed SML's Managing Director on what makes him tick, what success entails, and how to stay young, forever
How to Lead Through Tough Times, and Bounce Back Stronger Than Ever
We spoke to several successful entrepreneurs on what it takes to navigate through rough seas, some practices that could help get you through it, and how to get to the other side of this pandemic relatively unharmed
How the Coronavirus Outbreak Could Affect Start-up Funding in Asia
The SARS and Zika outbreaks wiped out billions of dollars in private market funding at their peaks. Does the latest coronavirus outbreak also spell doom for start-up funding?
Power of the Pack: Philippines' Rags2riches Empowers Women via Fashion
Entrepreneur Asia Pacific speaks to founder Reese Fernandez-Ruiz about her vision for R2R, how she has had to shatter some preconceived perceptions about the company's products, and what it takes to succeed as a female entrepreneur today
What 8 Successful Women Executives Wish They Knew Earlier in Their Careers
Entrepreneurship is a lonely journey
More Than Half the Companies in the World Don't Have a Plan to Combat the Coronavirus Outbreak - Study
Those who do have a plan in place prefer asking employees to work from home, the study revealed.