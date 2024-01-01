Romesh Pandita
Chairman and Managing Director, Alcobrew India Pvt Ltd
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's promising liquor manufacturers. The company caters to civil, CSD and institutional markets in liquor, across India and overseas. A dynamic supply chain, established network and exemplary products have led to its impressive growth. At present, Alcobrew brands are presents in more than 25 states across India and the company is rapidly planning the expansion in other geographies, nationally and internationally.
Latest
How Fitness Can Ensure Smooth Entrepreneurial Journey
Being an entrepreneur is among the most stressful jobs in the world. Regular exercise can help entrepreneurs remain sanguine in difficult situations, tackle challenges and become better leaders
