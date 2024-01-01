Alok Bansal

MD and Country Head, Visionet India

Executive managing strategy, global operations, optimizing and leading growth of financial services, mortgage banking, and BPO firms. Highly skilled in general management, turning around startup businesses, and managing multi-site operations. Led technology and business development fueling the growth of these companies.



High-Performance Leader, adept in creating scalable organizations by developing comprehensive programs for team building, leadership development, organizational culture, and knowledge management.



Specialties: Outsourcing/Offshoring, Mortgage Banking & Financial Services, Operations, Strategic Planning, Business Transformation, Sales & Business Development