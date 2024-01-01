Anup Gosavi
Co-founder, Spext
Anup Gosavi is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Spext, a Media AI company based out of San Francisco and Bangalore. He has an MBA from Babson College in Boston and products he designed have been used by hundreds of thousands of people and featured multiple times under Best Design category on the App Store.
