Karthik KS
Founder & CEO, Avagmah
Karthik is a veteran edupreneur and is the founder and CEO of Avagmah, a startup which helps Universities, institutions and distance education providers make higher education more inclusive for learners.
Latest
MOOCs vs Indian Edtech Startups – Why The Latter Is Succeeding In India?
Indian edtech companies founded by Indians brought up in India have been a part of the system themselves and know the culture well.
