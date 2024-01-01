Prashant Parameswaran
CEO & MD, Soulfull
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Challenges and Investments in running a brand
Starting a business is easier in today's startup environment but involves a lot of attention
Indian Consumers are Increasingly Challenging the F&B Market in the FMCG Sector
Consumers' inclination towards healthy foods have triggered a boom in the Indian foods market and looks assuring for everyone from farmers to the end users
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-