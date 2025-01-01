Raghava Hebbar
Bio
Raghava Narain is a journalist and storyteller whose work spans finance, startups, and socio-economic change. He blends data-driven analysis with human narratives to offer readers accessible insights into complex subjects.
Latest
How Information Pricing Could Reshape Digital Economies
As the economy becomes increasingly digitized, information is often undervalued and poorly managed. Companies are prone to dealing with misinformation and mixed signals and, as such, lack clear ways to measure the reliability or economic worth of the information they need.
The Playbook for Building Developer-Centric Businesses
From his early days in McAfee to leading community growth for NYSE-listed company Elastic, and now aiding development for CodeRabbit, a platform using AI to review code with greater accuracy, his work reflects how startups can set up their strategies to directly appeal to developers.
Banking Rebuilt for the Internet Era
Moving money internationally often means delays, high costs, and complex account structures. In recent years, however, internet-native financial platforms—sometimes described as neobanks—have started to experiment with models that attempt to overcome these limitations.
How Technology is Revolutionizing Immigration Law and Legal Systems
The application of AI in social justice is not just a futuristic idea; it's happening right now. One promising area is immigration law, where the process can be intricate and detail-sensitive.
The Cinematographer Who's Redefining Success in the Digital Age
Arman Khan turned transparency into his superpower and built multiple businesses in the process