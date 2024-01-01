Reva Malhotra

PR Professional

A PR Professional who thrives on digital media, making the most opportune PR mix for brands, creating a positive brand image.Reva is a strategic communications consultant to startups and budding entrepreneurs.

Latest

News and Trends

PR Trends to look out for in 2019

The client demands are tough to meet so a PR professional is required to be a pro at these things

Growth Strategies

The Future of Digital Media

Everything can be accomplished very easily without having to run from pillar to post or standing in queues

