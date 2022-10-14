5 Tips To Keep Your Office Wardrobe Updated

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having a chic office wardrobe never goes against you. The best way to beat the Monday blues is to go by the philosophy of looking your best and hence feeling your best. Although having such a wardrobe takes more than just being on trend.

According to Mohak Narang, GenZ Digital Content Creator, "I've visited a lot of workplaces and offices, and everyone always wear a white, black, or blue shirt. I feel now it's time to try different things; maybe wear vibrant clothing that complements your personality. Add a mix of different textured clothing and a fabric that will last longer while also giving your personality an edge. It can also be something that you can wear at work and outside of work."



Updating your clothes does not always need to be super expensive, so keep the bank robbery for another day. Here are five ways to keep your work looking fresh and updated.



1. Wait for DUPES!

If it is trending then definitely there will be an inexpensive alternative. Let the internet do its thing and present you with a dupe (duplicate) which is the exact material that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket. While you search for these pieces remember you are looking for similar designs and not copies with fake labels. An honest opinion, If it ain't Prada it does not need prominent logos covering the material.



2. Do not buy in bulk

An updated wardrobe, easily put, is a growing pile of clothes. Remember life isn't always fair, the week after you buy all your clothes an irresistible discount will come through. So make choices without regrets, by buying one item at a time. Take the new purchase and add it to your mix of clothes. Then go in for another purchase. This is also the perfect way to blend your old and new clothes.



3. Follow influencers that match your aesthetic

Let's be honest, half your day is spent scrolling through social media. By following influencers whose looks are something you would buy and more importantly wear (that's right this is targeting you, hoarders). Their up to date looks will help you make a list essentially of what you want to buy next. Clothes on a rack do not always paint the perfect picture as someone wearing it. You get a good idea of how to pair and accessories the look from head to toe.



4. Declutter! Marie Kondo your closet

The whole organizing process can get really fun especially when you come across those tops that were sucked into the vortex. Once you have perfectly laid out what you already have, start saying your goodbyes to those items that you have not and will never wear. According to global influencer, entrepreneur and investor Masoom Minawala, "It's always about building a quality wardrobe - that you can play around with. Invest in pieces that will last you long!" The more space you have the better, you can shelter some newer clothes then and you won't look back after.



5.Buy more pieces and fewer sets

Everyone loves a good matching set but you can only have a small number of those showstoppers. You need clothes that you can mix and match often so rotating them won't look too bad. Minawala said, "Buy things you can dress up for work, and down for the weekend. It'll save you from having two separate wardrobes. As long as you are purchasing quality items you'll be able to accessorise to suit your mood and style."

A good purchase is always a pair of trousers that fit well and are in a colour that almost all your tops go well with. To amp up your look keep one statement piece, for those special/important days which can be blazers or skirts.