You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Natch, the clean-label snacking segment, has secured INR 3 crore in seed funding in a recent funding round. Artha Venture Fund led the round, folowed by the DSP Family Office, which helped diversify the investment base.



The allocated funds shall help broaden the brand's market presence, give a boost to marketing and innovate product lines. Natch's assortment is available in 250 stores all over India, including upscale retail chains such as Nature's Basket, Wellness Forever, Haiko and Reliance Freshpick. In the last 18 months, the company has seen a 300% revenue increase.



Started in 2017 by Matthew Taff and Meher Vakil, Natch offers a range of snacking options for those looking at healthy snacking options. Their products are natural, gluten-free, vegan, free from artificial flavors, preservatives, trans fats, and non-GMO. Their objective is to introduce indigenous ingredients to a worldwide audience, thus filling in the gap in the market for clean and high-quality snacks.



Matthew Taff, Co-founder of Natch, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Artha Venture Fund and DSP Family Office, marking an important milestone for Natch. Their support is crucial as we aim to set a new standard in premium snacking in India. With this investment, we are well-positioned to broaden our reach, enhance our production capabilities, and introduce innovative products to our customers worldwide."



Anirudh A. Damani, Managing Partner at Artha Venture Fund, commented, "The global snacking industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with a noticeable shift towards healthier options. Natch has successfully captured a niche in this evolving market with its commitment to quality and understanding consumer preferences. We are excited to join Natch's journey as they continue to innovate and grow."



In the months to come, the company is planning to enter metropolitan and tier 1 cities across India and increase its presence in the quick commerce sector. The Indian snacking industry was valued at $12 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2028.