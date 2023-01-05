Ad Banaoge, Trend Karayenge: the Magic Of Moment Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you are a social media user, you love memes. In the search and thirst for content, chances are you savor every bit of creative marketing and advertising that notable companies and brands use to connect with us. And memes are one of the sure shot ways to engage with users and followers. In fact, not only us, but companies, themselves love memes and try to incorporate as much as possible. Otherwise, why would Zomato label itself as "#1 wanna-be meme account?"

And with the onset of a new year, Blinkit and Zomato have already hit a sweet spot with users, both on and off the app. Uncontested; the crown for "Moment Marketing" is currently being flaunted by the food aggregator and delivery startup. Moment marketing is termed as a strategy where a company markets to its users at the right place and right time.

On Wednesday, Blinkit, a grocery delivery startup, took to its social media accounts to share its latest ad creative- a billboard displaying a twist to a classic dialogue of "Tum doodh mangoge hum kheer denge; tum Kashmir mangoge hum cheer denge" from the 2002 film "Maa Tujhe Salaam."

"Doodh mangoge, doodh denge," the billboard creative read. The post has garnered a 510.6k view counts. Not far behind, Zomato took to its social media accounts to share a creative displaying its own take on the dialogue along with Blinkit's billboard- "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge."

It turned out to be a much-creative marketing gimmick utilized by the grocery startup and Zomato, its parent company.

Announcing a new "collab", the post has also been shared by Blinkit on Instagram. The post has 91k likes whereas the collaborative post put by Zomato on Twitter has 512.5k view counts and over 6k likes.

Not lagging behind, various other companies and brands have also shared their take on the dialogue. Netflix also joined the club with "Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge," a subtle hint to its current #1 in TV Shows- Wednesday. Jeevan Sathi, an Indian matrimony platform shared "Pyaar mangoge, haath peele kar denge." Mankind Pharma's PregaNews "News Mangoge, good news denge," ITC Master Chef's "snacks mangoge, chef bana denge," Tide's "Safedi mangoge, chaunka denge," Asian Paints' "Rang mangoge, 2200+ options denge," Bingo's "Nachos mangoge, Saath mein dip bhi denge," and OTT Play's "1 OTT mangoge, 13 OTTs denge" also joined the trend.

Several more companies joined the trend on Instagram.