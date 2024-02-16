Reportedly, the partnership with each will go live in Q1 2024

Mocaverse, an Animoca Brands network of 8888 unique NFTs, announced its strategic partnerships with major Web3 wallets- OKX Wallet, Crypto.com DeFi Wallet, and Halo Wallet to bring Centralized Finance (CeFi) and the on-chain cultural economy closer.

"We're incredibly excited to announce the formation of partnerships with OKX Wallet, Halo Wallet, and Crypto.com Wallet, some of the leading wallet providers in Web3. This partnership encompasses the values and mission we set out when we envisioned Moca ID, which is to make interoperability a new standard to onboard new users and redefine the Web3 network effect through the Mocaverse Partner Network," said Kenneth Shek, Project Lead, Mocaverse.

Reportedly, the partnership with each will go live in Q1 2024.

With Moca ID, Mocaverse aims to encourage user growth by integrating with partner self-custodial wallets. According to the official statement, Moca ID will serve as the gateway for users to seamlessly explore various Web3 cultural experiences, including PointFi, GameFi, and SocialFi, and simplify the onboarding process to the Mocaverse ecosystem.

The three wallet entities will soon see their users claim unique Moca IDs in-app to enter the Mocaverse ecosystem and access various rewarding culture and entertainment experiences.