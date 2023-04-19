Apple Has Generated One Lakh New Direct Jobs In India, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components

MoS for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday, has said that Apple ecosystem in India has generated over one lakh new direct jobs in manufacturing in the last two years, according to an IANS report.

"Propelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary PLI scheme, the Apple ecosystem has generated over one lakh new direct jobs in manufacturing over the last 24 months. About 70% of these are 19-24 year old women, who are starting their careers, acquiring skills and improving the ease of living for their families," the minister tweeted.

As per the report, Apple has ramped up its India manufacturing and in FY23, the iPhone exports surged to over $5 billion from India. Backed by Apple, India's overall smartphone exports also crossed $10 billion for the first time in a financial year. Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Earlier this week, Apple celebrated its 25 years in India and opened its first flagship store in Mumbai followed by another in Delhi. On the occasion, the company announced that it now supports 1 million developer jobs in the country.

"At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world. India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," said CEO Tim Cook in a statement.