Battery Swapping Startup Esmito Partners With ElectricFuel

As part of the partnership, ElectricFuel will serve as an EaaS operator enabled by Esmito's technology consisting of battery swap stations backed by its smart management platform and mobile app

Esmito, a Smart Battery Swapping solution provider, has joined hands with ElectricFuel, an EV charging services provider , to roll out energy as a service (EaaS) platform with an aim to bring affordable, high performance Battery Swapping solutions to the Indian EV market. The operations are currently being rolled out in Bangalore and Hyderabad and will be scaled to pan India in the next 6 months. As part of the partnership, ElectricFuel will serve as an EaaS operator enabled by Esmito's technology consisting of battery swap stations backed by its smart management platform and mobile app.

"We are very proud to partner with ELectricFuel, who are aiming to deploy this battery swapping infrastructure across geographies. We look forward to many more tie-ups and seek to fulfil our vision to bring in the best Indian technology to move towards cleaner mobility," said Dr Prabhjot Kaur, co-founder, Esmito.

According to an official statement by the company, Esmito will become ElectricFuels's tech partner and provide the stack of products to enable ElectricFuel as a EaaS operator. The partnership not only helps delivery partners to spend upto 40% lower upfront cost, but also lowers their operational cost of fuel to about one third of the conventional fuel. Also, the end customers will benefit from this tie-up, and this will go a long way to fulfil India's goal of transitioning towards clean transportation as quickly as possible.

"With this partnership with Esmito, we can now offer fully automated Battery swapping solutions to a larger customer base in both fleet and passenger segments. It is a value addition to our existing services and helps us in further enhancing utilization of our charging infrastructure," said Sitapathy Chavali, CEO and co-founder, ElectricFuel.

Esmito is a vertically integrated smart swapping provider whereas ElectricFuel operates Pan-India EV charging network for fleet operating companies in both cargo and passenger segments.