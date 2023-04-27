BrightCHAMPS Acquires Metamorphosis Edu To Facilitate NEP Compliance For Schools

The partnerships will entail the setting up of BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Labs within schools and training its teachers in curriculum by industry experts and vetted by an independent, self-regulatory board called the BrightCHAMPS Global Curriculum Advisory Board

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global edtech BrightCHAMPS has announced that it acquired Metamorphosis Edu in a cash and stock deal to ensure quality-driven compliance for schools across the country. With the company's acquisition by BrightCHAMPS in a cash and stock deal, Metamorphosis founder Pavan Allena will lead BrightCHAMPS's B2B vertical under CFO Amit Kumar to enable NEP-compliance for schools across all the four next-gen life-skills the company offers.

"We're excited to be a part of the growing BrightCHAMPS family and its mission. With the might of the 3,000- people-strong BrightCHAMPS team thrown behind us, we will be able to cater to school requirements based on different learning needs faster, at scale, and more cost-effectively. All of which will accelerate access, which is the ultimate goal," said Pavan Allena, founder, Metamorphosis.

The partnership will entail the setting up of BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Labs within schools and training its teachers in curriculum by industry experts and vetted by an independent, self-regulatory board called the BrightCHAMPS Global Curriculum Advisory Board. While Metamorphosis has so far focussed on setting up entrepreneurship cells in schools to teach its courses, as the B2B arm of BrightCHAMPS the focus will shift to 360-degree 21st Century skill learning, according to an official release.

"We're thrilled that the Indian government is recognising the value of next- gen life skills in ensuring fulfilled futures for all our kids, irrespective of their socioeconomic status or geographical constraints. We want to support these visionary efforts, and Metamorphosis is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal of substantially widening access to our curriculum at lower price points through partnerships with schools," said Ravi Bhushan, CEO and founder, BrightCHAMPS.

BrightCHAMPS is a global edtech company that delivers STEM-accredited and next-gen life skills learning to students from 6 to 16 in coding, financial literacy, robotics, and communications. It aims to empower students to be technologically, financially, and socially smart by leveraging Invisible Learning to nurture the inner potential of every child.
