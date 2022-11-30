Gamerji Raises $3 Million In Pre-series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An e-sports tournament platform Gamerji has raised $3 million in pre-Series A funding round from GVFL (formerly Gujarat Venture Finance Limited) and Unicorn India Ventures, which has backed Gamerji from its early stages. The fund raised will be used for growing the platform in recently launched international markets within the MENA region along with launch plans for SEA starting with Indonesia and Philippines. The Company also plans to use these funds towards developing tech solutions and EaaS (E-sports as a service) to enhance the online gaming experience.

Company handout

"Gaming landscape in India has changed drastically. The stakeholders and aspiring gamers are spending more time understanding the gaming industry. This has resulted in fast growth of the sector. Gamerji has had a head start and we have already launched in the Middle East. We are also in the process of rolling out in newer geographies and fresh infusion of capital will help us meet our growth targets ahead of timelines," said Soham Thacker, CEO and founder, Gamerji.

In the last 12 months, Gamerji has grown from 1 million to over 4 million users along with serving tournaments for more than 22 core e-sports titles. Gamerji's strategy is to build a large user base in India and cater to cross-border tournaments in other regions. Currently, the platform hosts more than 400 tournaments a day across 22 titles including BGMI, Free Fire Max, Call of Duty Mobile, Clash Royale, CS:GO and more, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Gamerji is India's leading platform for e-sports gaming tournaments and we are excited to support such a dynamic organisation. Gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries in India with mobile gaming dominating the sector, accounting for more than 90 per cent of it. Together, we aim to help them expand their footprint and digital presence across the globe," said Kamal Bansal, managing director, GVFL.

Founded in 2019, Gamerji is an online e-sports platform for gamers to compete, communicate, share content, host matches, build their gaming profile and win exciting prizes.