Intellemo Raises Over INR 3 Crore In Seed Funding Round

Digital Marketing solutions company Intellemo, has raised over INR 3 crore in a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Kunal Shah (founder, Cred, Soonicorn LLP), Rahool Sureka and Saurabh Aggarwal, (co-founders, Fitso) and Amit Gupta, (co-founder of Badri Ecofibers). The fund raised will be utilised primarily to expand the tech team, scaling video ads tech to provide instant landing pages, and integrate among the other ad platforms.

"New startups and businesses need marketing solutions that are easy to understand, quick to deploy and perform at par with bigger companies with resources. But current solutions are not capable of meeting this upcoming demand at scale. It can only be satisfied if readymade campaigns are crafted beforehand, sold as a product in an online e-commerce marketplace and delivered instantly on demand," said Saurabh Gupta, founder and CEO, Intellemo.

The Intellemo SaaS-based plug-and-play solution is designed for small business owners who have websites but do not have a marketing department. Intellemo has supported over 8000 brand accounts and created over 1000 accounts. They have also launched over 150 daily searches and are growing, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are living in a hyper digital world where it is a necessity for every company irrespective of their size to be discovered online and promote their services and product to reach their customers. Intemello is solving this by taking the SaaS route as it becomes cost friendly for small and medium businesses. Companies who have smaller budgets allocated to marketing and ads can now utilise a SaaS service without feeling the extra pressure. As more SMEs go digital, we see this market growing and exploding. At IPV, we back businesses that are able to see ahead of the curve and can deliver on their vision," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures

Founded in 2018 by Saurabh Gupta, along with the co-founders, Tusha Agarwal and Shivam Gupta, Intellemo is a digital marketing platform that provides instant marketing campaigns to make it super easy to run marketing for businesses.