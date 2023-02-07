Lamrin Tech Skills University Associates With Real Estate Veteran To Launch a Real Estate Course For Channel Partners

The Steller School of Real Estate is aimed at providing the new age knowledge and skills to the young workforce aspiring to join the real estate industry and working professionals already in this high growth industry

By Teena Jose

Aiming to provide skilled professionals in the backdrop of the regulated real estate sector environment, Lamrin Tech Skills University joins hands with real estate veteran Vineet Nanda to launch 'Steller School of Real Estate' that will offer the first of-its-kind course RESEED (Reinforcing Skill Education For Employability Development). Vineet Nanda (chairman, regional urban infra committee, FICCI and director, sales and marketing, Krisumi Corporation, JV of Krishna Group India and Sumitomo Corporation, Japan) has been honoured as member of the Board of Management of LTSU, Punjab. Bhaswar Paul, a real estate professional who has been instrumental in curating the course comes on board as professor of practice, LTSU, Punjab. The Steller School of Real Estate is aimed at providing the new age knowledge and skills to the young workforce aspiring to join the real estate industry and working professionals already in this high growth industry.

"RESEED will build a learning ecosystem which is in line with PM Modi's vision for making India a skill capital of the world by providing global level skills to youth of India making them employable in domestic and overseas market. A highly acclaimed professional team is put into action to actualize this dream to shape into reality. We believe that the Stellers School of Real Estate will play a key role in shaping the future of the real estate industry and we are thrilled to be pioneer in this field," said Dr. Sandeep Singh Kaura, chancellor of University

The school will offer various programs from certificate level to diploma to degree and postgraduate level. The graduate and higher degree programs shall be offered under Centre of Excellence (COE) whereas diploma and certificate level programs under Centre for Specialized Training (COST) and Centre for Vocational Training (COVT) respectively. This highly focused research based real estate education program is envisaged under Centre for Specialized Training under the brand name RESEED, according to an official statement.

The curriculum of this 3-months duration course which was prepared by the real estate experts led by Bhaswar Paul will include a wide range of topics, including property management, real estate finance, urban planning etc, following the credit system as per National Credit Framework of UGC including credits for On the Job Training (OJT) leading to recognized certification by the University, the statement added.

"RESEED course, curated by industry professionals, has been designed keeping in mind both practical and technical aspects, particularly in a RERA regulated environment. I'm sure that it will herald a new era of transparency and trust led sustainable growth of the real estate industry in India. This first of its kind course will give impetus to entrepreneurship and Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi's Skill India Mission," said Vineet Nanda, member of the Board of Management of the university.
