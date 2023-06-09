Lenders Term Byju's Lawsuit 'Meritless' In a statement, the lenders also said that it is a move to avoid complying with regulations

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

As a response to the recent lawsuit filed by the edtech unicorn Byju's in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of New York, ad hoc term loan lenders, collectively own more than 85% of Byju'S $1.2 billion term loan, has issued a statement to termed that lawsuit 'meritless' and said it's a move to avoid complying with regulations.

"BYJU'S' meritless lawsuit against its term loan lenders is simply an effort to avoid complying with its obligations, including making contractually required payments. The lender group, composed of 21 highly respected global institutional investors, has sought to work constructively with the company over the past nine months to cure its numerous defaults and will continue to do so in good faith," the statement noted.

It also added that, in the event Byju's intentionally remains in default, the lender group reserves all rights available to it to enforce the credit agreement.

Earlier reports revealed that the edtech major had sued lenders led by Redwood in the New York Supreme Court to challenge the acceleration of the $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB). It was due to make a quarterly interest payment of about $40 million to meet the June 5 deadline on the said $1.2 billion loan. BYJU's had asked for the disqualification of Redwood, who it accused of purchasing a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt, contrary to the terms of TLB.

The lenders in March unlawfully accelerated the loan due to certain alleged non-monetary and technical defaults, Byju's said in a statement, adding that the lenders undertook unwarranted enforcement measures, including seizing control of its US unit -- Byju's Alpha, and appointing its management.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Lawsuits BYJUs

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

5 Traits and Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs in 2023

Entrepreneurship has become the new trending topic in the business world. In 2023, the entrepreneurial world is expected to flourish more than ever, and it will take a certain set of skills to be a successful entrepreneur. This article highlights what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in 2023.

By Brandon Pena
Growing a Business

A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John

Rush Bogin, an 18-year-old fashion designer, learned firsthand how finding market gaps and listening to customer feedback can bring major success.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

How Flexible Work Will Give Your Business the Biggest Advantage

Flexible work can increase the quality of life for employees while still meeting and exceeding the goals of the company.

By Daniel Todd
Green Entrepreneur

Sustainability for Entrepreneurs — Why It Matters (and How to Achieve It).

Consumers expect businesses to match their values today, showing a rising preference for ethical brands. Being a sustainable entrepreneur is good for your business.

By Victor G. Snyder
Science & Technology

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.

Sean Hosman, founder of the nonprofit Persevere, sees technology as "the great equalizer" — and is harnessing its power to lower recidivism rates.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Microlearning Is How Work Places Will Succeed Moving Forward

The bite-sized learning module is the new normal. These are some of the best uses and top benefits of microlearning.

By Saurabh Kumar