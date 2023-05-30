The two deem it to be India's fastest-charging two-wheeler commercial electric vehicle (CEV), and it will be powered by Log0's RapidX 2000 batteries, going from zero to 80 per cent charging in 12 minutes.

Log9 Materials, a Bangalore-based deep-tech and battery tech startup, announced it was entering into a long-term strategic partnership with Quantum Energy Limited, an EV OEM, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

As a part of this association, the two companies also launched a new 2W model, 'Bzinesslite InstaCharged by Log9'. The two deem it to be India's fastest-charging two-wheeler commercial electric vehicle (CEV), and it will be powered by Log0's RapidX 2000 batteries, going from zero to 80 per cent charging in 12 minutes.

"We are pleased to partner with Quantum Energy in a bid to materialize our shared vision of electrification of the last-mile logistics sector in India, which in turn strengthens our vision of revolutionizing the mobility and energy sector of India. With our fast-charging and long-lasting RapidX 2000 battery integrated in Quantum's 2W, Bzinesslite, we are bringing to the logistics sector, India's fastest charging electric 2W that suits tropical climatic conditions," said Kartik Hajela, Co-founder and COO, Log9.

Bzinesslite e-2W is built with features such as great speed, quick acceleration, multi-theft, superior range (80-90 km), and multi-driving modes, making it an ideal choice for carrying last-mile delivery operations. Additionally, it can operate in extreme temperatures such as -30 degrees to 65 degree Celsius and comes with six-year unlimited kilometres warranties with assured buyback to B2B customers.

Both companies are aiming to achieve a target of deploying 10,000 2W InstaCharged EVs across India by next March, and the deployment will be done through Whizzy Logistics.

"We are thrilled and excited to introduce our revolutionary product "Bzinesslite" developed in partnership with Log9. "Plug it. Charge it. Repeat. Unlimited fast charge, stress free," noted Chakravarthy C, Director, Quantum Energy.