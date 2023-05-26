You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

British luxury high performance supercar-maker McLaren Automotive has today launched the all-new McLaren Artura in India. Priced around INR 5.1 crore (ex-showroom), the McLaren Artura is the first model to have the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced, flexible chassis design and has been optimized for hybrid applications through bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture, as well as electrical heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (eHVAC) system.



The Artura rivals the Ferrari 296 GTB, is priced at INR 5.4 crore (ex-showroom) and the Maserati MC20, is priced at INR 3.69 crore (ex-showroom).

McLaren claims the Artura can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.0 seconds and go on to a top speed of 330kph, thanks to its lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a lithium-ion battery pack, which provides an instant torque and improved throttle response. Together it generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720 Nm of torque.

The Artura has full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to 80 per cent in just 2.5 hours. The battery pack can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, tailored to the driving mode selected. This solution provides a range of up to 31km and a top speed of 130km/h. "We are thrilled to bring the all-new McLaren Artura to India, offering our customers the latest in automotive technology and design. Our impact in the Indian market in our first year has been outstanding, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exceptional service and the ultimate driving experience," says Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive

The redesigned platform works in conjunction with a variety of weight-reduction measures to produce a class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg and a DIN kerb weight of 1,498kg. The technical sculpture of the car has been conceived to optimize aerodynamic performance, as well as cooling, and is driven by the McLaren design principle of 'everything for a reason'.

The Artura has four powertrain modes, covering every driving requirement: E-mode, Comfort, Sport and Track First model built on all-new carbon fibre McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) contributing to best-in-class kerb weight (DIN) of just 1,498kg

"We look forward to continuing to provide the finest customer service and thrilling driving experiences and with the introduction of the hybrid McLaren Artura supercar, we aim to provide our customers with the most cutting-edge automotive technology and design," says Lalit Choudary, Chairman & Managing Director, McLaren Mumbai.